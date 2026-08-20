Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso explained his decision to team up with Peter Obi on the NDC ticket ahead of the 2027 presidential election

The former Kano governor pointed to Nigeria's economic hardship, rising food prices, youth unemployment and worsening insecurity as key factors behind his decision

Kwankwaso urged young Nigerians, women, workers and farmers to back the NDC ticket, calling on voters to demand accountability from public officials

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, has publicly explained his decision to align with former Anambra Governor Peter Obi on a joint presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement posted to his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday night, August 19, 2026, as the 2027 presidential campaign formally got underway, Kwankwaso said the partnership was shaped entirely by the state of the country rather than by personal or sectional interests.

Rabiu Kwankwaso explains why he chose Peter Obi for the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

He asserted:

"This is why I have chosen to work with His Excellency, Peter Obi, on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket."

Insecurity in Nigeria drives Obi-Kwankwaso alliance

Kwankwaso pointed to the burden of rising food and essential commodity prices on Nigerian families, alongside the inability of millions of young people to find meaningful work. He also cited the high operating costs battering businesses and the uncertain environment in which they operate.

On security, he noted that terrorism, banditry and kidnapping continue to threaten communities across the country, preventing farmers from returning to their fields and stopping children from attending school without fear. He called for urgent investment in education and healthcare, stronger institutions and greater openness in how public funds are managed.

NDC's Rabiu Kwankwaso says his partnership with Peter Obi is about Nigeria, not personal ambition, religion or region. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso was direct in stating that personal ambition played no role in his choice of partner.

The former New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate wrote:

"Our partnership is not about region, religion or personal ambition. It is about Nigeria."

A call for voters to back NDC ticket

The former governor said both he and Obi share a belief in a Nigeria where government genuinely serves its citizens, where hard work brings real rewards and where young people can build successful lives without leaving the country.

He directed his appeal at a broad coalition of voters, including young Nigerians, women, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals, urging them to rally behind the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and shift the national conversation away from divisive politics towards issues that affect everyday Nigerians.

Kwankwaso also called on citizens to hold public officials to account by demanding competence and measurable results. He described the 2027 election as a genuine opportunity for Nigerians to choose a new direction for the country.

"Together, we can build a stronger nation and Nigeria will be OK," he said.

Obi had resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Read Kwankwaso’s full statement on the NDC mission below via his X post:

Read more on Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso sad over death of Jigawa politician

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Kwankwaso expressed sadness over the demise of Mallam Mukhtari Ibrahim Gagarawa, a political leader in Jigawa state.

Kwankwaso extended his "deepest condolences" to his associates in the northwest state.

The late Gagarawa was a former chairman of Gagarawa Local Government Area (LGA).

Source: Legit.ng