MultiChoice launches SuperSport Extra 2, enhancing viewer experience during simultaneous sports events

New channel structures aim to simplify sports access for DStv subscribers

Several DStv channels set to close as MultiChoice reshapes its television offerings

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice has launched SuperSport Extra 2 on channel 217, giving sports fans additional capacity to watch live and delayed matches when several major events are taking place simultaneously.

The move is particularly significant for football fans, who often have to choose between matches when major competitions clash on the same day.

More options for DStv and GOtv subscribers as MultiChoice launches new sports channel Credit:MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Alongside the new channel, MultiChoice LicenceCo in South Africa has introduced a major overhaul of its SuperSport line-up, with several channels receiving new names and more specific sporting roles.

SuperSport Variety 1 has been renamed SuperSport Football Plus on DStv channel 206, positioning it as a dedicated destination for premium football, including selected UEFA Champions League matches and other major competitions.

Variety 2 is now SuperSport KickOff on channel 207, focusing on additional football coverage and overflow fixtures.

Meanwhile, Variety 3 has become SuperSport Africa on channel 208, with a focus on South African and wider African sporting events.

SuperSport Action has moved to channel 209, formerly occupied by Variety 4, while channel 210 has been renamed SuperSport Extra, providing another outlet for sporting events when multiple competitions happen simultaneously.

Easier access to sports content

MultiChoice said the changes are aimed at making the sports offering easier for subscribers to navigate.

“These changes are designed to make it easier for customers to discover and enjoy the sport they love,” the company said.

The new channel structure was scheduled to roll out from August 18, with the changes appearing to have taken effect for decoder-based subscribers on the morning of August 19.

For Nigerian subscribers, the changes could mean fewer instances of an important football match being moved or delayed because another major sporting event occupies the available SuperSport channel.

More DStv channels set to disappear

The sports expansion comes as MultiChoice continues to review and restructure the wider DStv channel portfolio.

Four channels, M-Net Movies 1, kykNET Lekker, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Music, are scheduled to leave the platform at 11:59 p.m. on September 16, 2026.

MultiChoice said the decision forms part of its ongoing review of the DStv channel offering. Much of the content from the affected channels is expected to be integrated into other channels, although kykNET Lekker is different because it primarily carried older programming from kykNET's catalogue.

The latest exits follow several other channel closures this year.

DStv's major channel shake-up

Earlier in 2026, MultiChoice discontinued BET Africa, CBS Reality, CBS Justice and MTV Base after Paramount announced the shutdown of its linear television operations in Africa.

Telenovelas on channel 131 was also removed at the end of January and replaced by Novelas+ on July 1. The replacement is available on DStv Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium.

According to a report by MyBroadband, DStv Access has also gained several channels and sports content during the year, including WWE on channel 128, Trace Gospel on channel 322 and Trace Ngoma on channel 326.

Nigerians get more options as DStv and GOtv subscribers get a new live sports channel. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The changes underline MultiChoice's continuing effort to reshape its television offering as viewing habits, content costs and competition in the African pay-TV market continue to evolve.

For subscribers, however, the latest SuperSport expansion offers a welcome development: more dedicated sports channels and greater capacity to watch major live events without missing out when competitions clash.

MultiChoice Nigeria breaks silence on new ownership

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice Nigeria says its ownership by Canal+ will not alter the way it makes key business decisions in the Nigerian market, with pricing, content and channel packaging continuing to be guided by local realities.

Kemi Omotosho, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, said the company’s leadership remains focused on understanding Nigerian consumers and responding to their changing economic circumstances.

She, however, stressed that MultiChoice Nigeria remains focused on its customers, employees, partners and the country’s creative industry, according to a report by TheCable.

Source: Legit.ng