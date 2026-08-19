5 Americans and Ecuador Intelligence Chief Killed in Kenya Helicopter Crash

A helicopter carrying seven people crashed at Mount Ololokwe in central Kenya on Wednesday morning, killing all on board

Ecuador's intelligence director general Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife were among those who died in the crash

Telemundo executive José Suárez was identified as one of the five Americans confirmed dead by the US State Department

Seven people, including five Americans and the director general of Ecuador's intelligence agency, died when a helicopter crashed at Mount Ololokwe in central Kenya on Wednesday morning.

Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority confirmed there were seven people on board the aircraft when it went down. The helicopter, a Eurocopter EC130 B4 operated by Lady Lori Helicopters, had taken off from the Loisaba wildlife conservancy and was heading towards the Ewaso Ngiro river when it crashed.

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Michele Sensi-Contugi, head of Ecuador's intelligence agency, and his wife were killed, according to Ecuador's state media. The country's presidential office offered condolences to the Sensi-Contugi family in a post shared on Wednesday afternoon. American Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo also confirmed the death of its executive José Suárez, who was among those on board.

The aircraft was carrying guests from luxury tour operator &Beyond at the time of the crash. Lady Lori Helicopters said the cause of the accident had not been determined.

US embassy responds

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the deaths of the five Americans. "The US Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance," the spokesperson said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss."

The Kenyan Red Cross said rescue teams faced serious challenges at the site. "Search and recovery efforts are ongoing, hampered by difficult terrain access and an active fire at the crash site," it said in a post on X. A second team was sent from Isiolo to support the operation.

The EC130 B4 is a single-engine aircraft built by Airbus Helicopters, originally developed under the Eurocopter brand. It can carry between five and seven passengers plus a pilot, and has a top speed of about 178 mph. Kenya's Transport Ministry has opened an investigation into the crash.

Helicopter crash that killed all 7 people aboard

Legit.ng earlier reported that police have confirmed that all seven people on board a helicopter that came down at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu county lost their lives in the accident on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng