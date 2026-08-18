Civil society group CESJET praised NSA Nuhu Ribadu and CDS Oluyede for their roles in advancing Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts

The second session of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group met on August 12 in Washington, focusing on protecting Christian communities in the Middle Belt

CESJET noted Nigeria's progress on terrorism prosecutions, with over 500 suspects on trial and hundreds of convictions already recorded

Abuja, FCT - A civil society organisation, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET), has commended National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Olufemi Oluyede, and the federal government for their work in strengthening Nigeria's security partnerships and protecting vulnerable communities from terrorism.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 17, and signed by its executive director, Comrade Charles Abakpa, CESJET said the outcome of the second session of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group in Washington showed the government was making measurable progress in tackling the security failures that led to Nigeria's designation by the United States as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

CESJET commends NSA Nuhu Ribadu, CDS Olufemi Oluyede and the federal government over the outcome of the Nigeria-US security talks in Washington. Photo credit: CESJET

Source: UGC

Washington Talks and What Was Discussed

The second session, held on August 12, was hosted by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, with Ribadu leading the Nigerian delegation. Key areas of discussion included the protection of Christian communities in the Middle Belt, improvements to judicial and security institutions, and expanding military-to-military cooperation between both countries.

CESJET said Ribadu's leadership during the engagement moved the conversation "from diplomatic concerns to practical cooperation on intelligence, counter-terrorism, accountability and protection of vulnerable communities."

The group also highlighted Oluyede's contribution, crediting him with improving coordination among Nigeria's armed forces.

"The fight against terrorism cannot be won by one service acting alone. The growing integration of intelligence, air power, ground operations and other security capabilities is critical to degrading terrorist networks and protecting communities," CESJET said.

Progress on Trials and Military Operations

CESJET pointed to recent developments in Nigeria's terrorism prosecution drive as further evidence of progress. In April, a new phase of terrorism trials began involving more than 500 suspects, and the government has reported hundreds of convictions to date.

Recent military figures showed that troops across various theatres neutralised 317 terrorists and other criminal elements, arrested 314 suspects, and rescued 221 kidnapped civilians within a single month.

Despite welcoming these gains, CESJET cautioned against complacency.

"Security gains must ultimately be measured by the safety of ordinary Nigerians. The government must sustain the momentum, protect civilians and ensure that perpetrators of violence, regardless of their affiliation, are brought to justice," the group said.

The organisation also welcomed ongoing discussions on resettling internally displaced persons to their home communities, describing safe and sustainable returns as a key indicator of the government's broader security success.

CESJET urged the federal government to deepen its partnership with the United States while ensuring Nigeria remained in charge of its own security response.

Ribadu Meets US VP J.D. Vance, Secretary of State

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NSA Ribadu held high-level security discussions with United States Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over efforts to combat terrorism in West Africa.

The meeting held recently focused on strengthening security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States as both countries intensify efforts against terrorist groups operating across the region.

Source: Legit.ng