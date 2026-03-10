The Kano State Hisbah Board arrested two teenagers accused of planning an immoral birthday party during Eid el Fitr celebrations

The suspects allegedly used social media to invite self identified pimps from across Nigeria to gather after Eid prayers in Kano

Hisbah authorities placed the teenagers under supervision for religious guidance rather than pursuing immediate prosecution

Officials of the Kano state Hisbah Board have arrested two teenagers over an alleged plan to organise what authorities described as an immoral birthday gathering involving pimps during the forthcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Kano.

The suspects, identified as Umar Yahaya, 19, and Musa Al Hassan, 18, were taken into custody after intelligence reports linked them to an online campaign inviting individuals from different parts of the country to attend the event shortly after Eid prayers.

Officials of the Kano State Hisbah Board during a public enforcement operation in Kano. Photo: X/KanoHisbah

Source: Facebook

The arrests were confirmed on Tuesday, March 10, by the board’s Deputy Command General, Mujahideen Aminudeen, who described the development as troubling, Punch reported.

Kano Hisbah arrests teenagers over Eid party

According to Aminudeen, the teenagers openly claimed to be Yan Daudu and allegedly used social media platforms to coordinate the gathering. He said the proposed event was expected to include dancing and conduct considered indecent under Islamic and cultural norms observed in Kano.

“It is unfortunate and upsetting that some young people, whose ages are still very small, such as Umar Yahaya (19 years old) and Musa Al-Hassan (18 years old), claim to be Yan Daudu (pimps) and even invite others who identify the same way,” he said.

“They planned that after the prayers (Eid), people would gather and celebrate a birthday where there would be dancing and indecent behavior.”

Aminudeen added that the plan showed disregard for the spiritual importance of Ramadan and Eid. He said such actions were capable of negating the moral discipline expected after a month of fasting and worship.

Kano Hisbah arrests two teenagers over an alleged Eid al-Fitr party plan. Photo: KanoHisbah/X

Source: Twitter

Hisbah opts for guidance over prosecution

The deputy commandant disclosed that the suspects had shown remorse after their arrest. He said they apologized and admitted poor judgment. Further assessment by the board, he noted, revealed a lack of basic religious knowledge and life direction.

“When we examined the situation, we realized that they did not even understand the religion properly. They lacked knowledge of Islam, proper conduct, and even a clear understanding of life,” he said.

Rather than pursuing prosecution, the board decided to place the teenagers under supervision for religious instruction and moral guidance. Aminudeen explained that imprisonment alone would not address the root of the problem.

The Hisbah Board also announced increased monitoring across Kano as Ramadan enters its final days. Personnel will be deployed around mosques during night prayers and periods of spiritual retreat to prevent misuse of religious gatherings.

“When the month of Ramadan reaches its final days, it is a time when the community should intensify their efforts,” Aminudeen said, adding that complaints had been received about individuals exploiting Tahajjud outings for inappropriate meetings.

Authorities said the measures were aimed at preserving public morality and ensuring the sanctity of religious observances across Kano State.

Nine arrested in Kano for eating in public

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that nine Muslims were arrested by the Islamic police, also known as Hisbah, in Kano state for eating during the first day of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The detainees, seven men and two women, were reportedly unaware that Ramadan had begun

Source: Legit.ng