Over 50 elderly villagers were abducted in Zamfara during an unauthorised reconciliation mission

Authorities confirm partial release; 11 elders freed while 39 remain captive

Local leaders demand increased security measures to address the ongoing violence in Zamfara

Zamfara state - At least 50 elderly residents of Magamin Diddi village in Magami/Faru ward, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have been abducted by armed bandits while reportedly on a reconciliation mission.

The incident was linked to a suspected bandit leader, Jammo, who operates within the Muntsira Forest axis of Maradun LGA.

Tension as Bandits Abduct 50 Northern Elders

Source: Getty Images

Local authorities confirmed that the victims had travelled without official clearance from government or security agencies.

Maradun Local Government Chairman, Hon. Bello Dosara, described the situation as unfortunate, stressing that the community acted independently.

“We are against reconciliation with the bandits and Governor Dauda Lawal never supported that, but unknown to us the people chose to go on with it,” he said.

Partial release of victims confirmed

Authorities said the armed group later released 11 of the abducted elders, while 39 others remain in captivity.

Dosara expressed concern over repeated engagements between communities and armed groups, warning against unsanctioned dialogue efforts.

He added that despite providing weekly security unauthorised to enable access to local markets, residents still proceeded with the meeting.

Cycle of violence in the area

A local councillor, Bello Husseini, said the area has witnessed a cycle of attacks and reprisals between bandits and local security outfits, including the state-backed ‘Askarawa’.

He noted that earlier clashes led to casualties on both sides, further escalating tensions in the region.

Husseini also revealed that the bandit leader allegedly demanded ₦24 million for the return of seized weapons.

Community leaders have urged security agencies to intensify operations in the Dajin Natsira forest, insisting that decisive action could restore peace across multiple affected local government areas in Zamfara State.

Nigerian Army, terrorists engage in gun battle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Army confirmed that two soldiers and several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed during a failed attack on FOB Magumeri under Operation HADIN KAI in Borno state.

Troops successfully repelled an early morning infiltration attempt on May 7, 2026, forcing the attackers to retreat after a fierce exchange of fire. The military recovered a cache of weapons, including PKT anti-aircraft guns and AK-47 rifles, while describing the troops’ response as gallant and decisive.

Source: Legit.ng