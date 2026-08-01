Chioma, a Babcock University graduate, announced her first-class degree and revealed she finished with the second-highest CGPA in her entire department

The young economist shared her graduation photos and academic details on social media, disclosing her final GPA of 4.72

Her loved ones organised a private celebration complete with cake and a spread of food to mark the milestone

A Babcock University graduate identified as Chioma Okpara has taken to social media to announce her first-class degree, revealing she finished with a final GPA of 4.72 and the second-highest CGPA in her department.

The young woman, who studied Economics at the Ilisan Remo-based institution, shared her graduation photos online alongside the details of her academic achievement. In her post, she also identified herself as a Licensed Economist and TRCN Educationist, reflecting the dual professional credentials she earned alongside her degree.

Lady celebrates first class after graduating from Babcock University, reveals CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/_thechiomaokpara

Source: Getty Images

Chioma's graduation announcement

Expressing her joy on social media, Chioma gave full credit to her faith for the result she achieved.

"Ladies and gentlemen, God has been so good. Now reintroducing to you all, A first class degree holder. Second highest CGPA in my department. Final GPA of 4.72. Licensed Economist and TRCN Educationist. God is good," she wrote.

The post quickly captured attention online, with many people celebrating the academic milestone with her.

Private party marks the occasion

Beyond the announcement, Chioma's family and close friends made sure the achievement was properly celebrated. On her TikTok page, @thechiomaokpara, a video showed her being feted at a private gathering organised in her honour, where a cake and several dishes had been prepared for the occasion.

The warmth of the celebration reflected how significant the result was, not just for Chioma personally, but for the people around her who watched her work towards the degree.

Watch the video of the Babcock University graduate below:

Babcock University graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 19-year-old Babcock University graduate earned a First Class degree in Software Engineering.

Daniel Eshiotienamhe Kadiri said he graduated with a 4.50 CGPA and completed his university education without failing a single course, despite facing intense academic pressure.

Source: Legit.ng