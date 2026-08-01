New claims about how DJ Chicken's hypeman, Country Boy, allegedly died emerged online after news of his passing broke on Friday, July 31, 2026

A content creator alleged in a viral video that Country Boy had been missing for some time before his remains were discovered at a morgue

The source claimed Country Boy was shot three times at a location he stopped at while running a personal errand

Fresh allegations surrounding the death of Country Boy, the hypeman widely known for his association with DJ Chicken, have begun circulating online following the announcement of his passing on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Initial reports suggested that Country Boy was found at a police station after a previous arrest, but a new account has since complicated that narrative considerably.

Alleged details of how DJ Chicken’s hypeman, Country Boy, died trend. Photo credit@djchickenkukukrku

Source: Instagram

Content creator speaks about Country Boy's death

In a video that has rapidly spread across social media, a content creator presented a different version of the events. According to him, Country Boy had actually been missing for a considerable period before anyone located his remains at a morgue.

He claimed the tragedy unfolded even before DJ Chicken was taken into custody, and that the controversial entertainer was already aware of what had happened but chose to stay silent while dealing with his own legal troubles behind bars.

The content creator alleged that Country Boy had gone out to purchase clothing and decided to stop at a spot to have a drink. It was there, the source claimed, that he was shot three times and died at the scene.

Dj Chicken mentioned in alleged details surrounding his hypeman's death. Photo credit@djchickenkukukurku

Source: Instagram

His body was then reportedly deposited at a morgue, where it remained until police were eventually able to identify and contact his family, who then went to retrieve him.

Questions raised over circumstances of his death

The man speaking in the video did not hold back his suspicions, stating plainly that Country Boy must have been murdered. He expressed dismay that someone who, by his account, moved through life without causing conflict or harm to others could have met such a violent end.

It is important to note that these claims have not been independently verified, and no official statement has been issued by law enforcement or the family confirming the specific details described in the video.

Here is the Instagram video of what a content creator said about Country Boy's death below:

Details about Okiki Adeshina surface

Legit.ng had reported that more details had trended about the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident that claimed the life of Nollywood actor Adeshina Okiki, with fresh accounts pointing to who may have been responsible.

The actor's death sent shockwaves across the Nigerian film industry, prompting an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers who paid tribute to his life and contributions to Nollywood.

As discussions about the fatal accident continued online, several people shared their observations on what they believe may have led to the crash.

Source: Legit.ng