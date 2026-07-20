Annie Idibia Finally Speaks on Her Relationship Status One Year After Separation From 2Baba
- Annie Macaulay-Idibia set the record straight after viral reunion rumours with 2Baba sparked widespread reactions online
- The actress made her current relationship status clear while reflecting on her personal journey over the past year
- Her latest remarks have fueled fresh conversations, with fans eager to know what she said in full
Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia has stirred conversations online after clarifying her relationship status, one year after her separation from legendary singer 2Baba Idibia.
Amid viral reports and circulating videos suggesting a reunion, Annie dismissed the claims, insisting she remains single.
Reacting via her Instagram story, she wrote: “Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere.”
In a more detailed Snapchat update, the actress strongly denied the speculation:
“Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere. Lies, lies, lies and more lies! Annie is single! Not going back anywhere!! I do not live there anymore! All that concerns me are my 2 brilliant, beautiful daughters! My career!”
Annie also reflected on her healing journey, noting that the past year had forced her to think deeply about love, self-worth, and being chosen for a lifetime.
Her comments come after unverified clips on Twitter suggested she had reconciled with 2Baba, a claim she has now firmly rejected.
See her post below:
2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters
Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.
The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.
The family moment also captured attention on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.