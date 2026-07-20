Annie Macaulay-Idibia set the record straight after viral reunion rumours with 2Baba sparked widespread reactions online

The actress made her current relationship status clear while reflecting on her personal journey over the past year

Her latest remarks have fueled fresh conversations, with fans eager to know what she said in full

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia has stirred conversations online after clarifying her relationship status, one year after her separation from legendary singer 2Baba Idibia.

Amid viral reports and circulating videos suggesting a reunion, Annie dismissed the claims, insisting she remains single.

Annie Idibia breaks her silence and reveals her current relationship status. Credit: @annieidibia, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Reacting via her Instagram story, she wrote: “Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere.”

In a more detailed Snapchat update, the actress strongly denied the speculation:

“Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere. Lies, lies, lies and more lies! Annie is single! Not going back anywhere!! I do not live there anymore! All that concerns me are my 2 brilliant, beautiful daughters! My career!”

Annie also reflected on her healing journey, noting that the past year had forced her to think deeply about love, self-worth, and being chosen for a lifetime.

Her comments come after unverified clips on Twitter suggested she had reconciled with 2Baba, a claim she has now firmly rejected.

See her post below:

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng