Tanko Habila Wisdom, father of the late Mary Habila, petitioned the Inspector General of Police in Abuja on Friday

The family lamented waiting for a long time to recover Mary's remains from the Ebonyi State Police Command

Mary, a nurse, died at the Abuja residence of Minister of Works David Umahi, and her death has attracted public attention

The father of Mary Habila, the nurse who died at the Abuja residence of Minister of Works David Umahi, has told reporters he holds no suspicion against anyone over his daughter's death and that recovering her body for burial remains the family's sole concern.

New video shows Mary Habila's father speaking after petitioning the IGP. Photo: Nigeria Stories

Source: Facebook

Tanko Habila Wisdom made the remarks on Friday, July 18, after he and other family members, accompanied by their lawyers, delivered a petition to the Inspector General of Police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The petition formally requested that the Ebonyi State Police Command release Mary's remains to the family, who say they have waited nearly a fortnight without being able to bury her.

'All that I want is the body of my daughter' - Father

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Tanko Habila Wisdom was direct about what the family wanted.

"I don't have much to air in this case. All that I want is the body of my daughter," he said.

He described it as unacceptable for a young person's body to remain with authorities for such a prolonged period, saying the family came to the police headquarters specifically to make that position clear.

"We do not keep the body of a little child for so long, just like this. That is why I am here to say this once and for all. I need to take her for burial," he told reporters.

The family also stated that they were not requesting a post-mortem examination.

"That is why I said I do not want an autopsy," Habila added.

Father rules out any suspicion

On the question of culpability, the grieving father was equally emphatic. He described his relationship with Mary as warm and untroubled, both at home and in her professional environment.

"We were having a very cordial relationship, both in her workplace, my home, and everywhere," he said.

He went on to dismiss the idea of pointing fingers at any individual.

"I am not suspecting anybody because death can occur, even as we are standing here; one can fall here and die. It has happened."

Watch clip below:

Umahi addresses Mary Habila’s death case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Minister of Works David Umahi denied wrongdoing over Mary Habila's death, saying he suspected no foul play and maintained that investigations into the case were ongoing.

Umahi said Habila had an existing medical condition and disclosed that he paid N2.2 million for her treatment in Turkey, urging investigators to examine her medical records and phone call logs.

Source: Legit.ng