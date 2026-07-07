The Nigeria Immigration Service released an updated guide outlining 18 steps for Nigerians abroad to renew their passports through the Contactless Passport Application System

The Service stated that only eligible applicants could complete biometric enrolment remotely, while others were directed to book physical appointments at Nigerian embassies or high commissions

Applicants who completed the contactless process were instructed to send supporting documents to their selected mission and track their applications after two weeks

Nigerians living outside the country can now renew their passports through the Nigeria Immigration Service's Contactless Passport Application System following the release of an updated application guide.

The Nigeria Immigration Service announced the revised process on its official X account, urging eligible Nigerians in the diaspora to use the digital platform to complete passport renewal without visiting a diplomatic mission for biometric capture.

The Nigeria Immigration Service introduced an updated contactless passport renewal guide. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How can Nigerians renew passports abroad?

The Service outlined the following application process:

Visit the official NIS Passport Application portal. Click Continue on the welcome page. Select Apply for Renewal/Re-issue. Create an account and verify your identity with your National Identification Number and date of birth. Complete the application form and choose the embassy or high commission where your passport will be processed. Upload all required supporting documents. Pay the passport booklet fee. Obtain your Application ID and Reference Number. Choose the Contactless option under Application Status/Book Appointment. Read the instructions and select I Understand and Opt In. Download the NIS Mobile App. Sign in or create a profile. Select Passport Application Services. Open Passport Biometrics Enrolment, enter your Application ID and Reference Number, then confirm eligibility. Capture your facial image and fingerprints. Complete the liveness verification. Pay the contactless enrolment fee. Submit your biometric details.

Who qualifies for contactless renewal?

The Immigration Service explained that the option is not available to every applicant. Those declared ineligible after verification must return to the application portal and book a physical appointment at their chosen Nigerian embassy or high commission.

The Service stated, “If response is INELIGIBLE, then it means applicant should return to the landing page of the portal to book physical appointment at the Embassy/High Commission.”

What happens after biometric submission?

Applicants who successfully complete the remote biometric process must still send supporting documents to the selected processing mission.

According to the Service, applicants should print their application form, passport payment receipt and biometric payment receipt. They must also include their current passport and place all documents inside a self-addressed return envelope before forwarding them to the embassy or high commission selected during the application.

The Immigration Service added that applicants can begin tracking their passport applications two weeks after submission through its online tracking platform or the NIS Mobile App.

NIN: NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC disclosed that the number of Nigerians enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) database had reached 127 million as of December 2025.

Data obtained from the commission’s website show that as of October 31, 2025, total NIN enrolment stood at 123.9 million, with Lagos State recording the highest number of registered individuals at over 13 million. And gender data showed that as of October 2025, over 54.2 million females and about 69.7 million males had been captured in the national identity database.

Source: Legit.ng