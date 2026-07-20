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Pakistan Releases List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry in 2026, Explains Conditions
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Pakistan Releases List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry in 2026, Explains Conditions

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The Government of Pakistan, through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has updated its official list of countries with visa-free access
  • The list features 55 countries whose citizens can enter Pakistan visa-free for durations ranging from one to three months
  • However, there is a major catch: for almost all the listed nations, the visa waiver is strictly limited to 3 conditions

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The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has published its updated bilateral "Visa Abolition List" on the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS).

While the list offers a gateway for hassle-free entry into Pakistan, prospective travellers are urged to pay close attention to the passport categories specified under the bilateral agreements.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has published its official list of countries whose citizens can visit without visa
Pakistan officially lists countries whose citizens can enter visa-free. Photo credit: Asif Ali Zardari
Source: UGC

Pakistan list of countries allowed visa-free access

A careful look at the newly highlighted NADRA guidelines reveals that the visa-free entry privilege does not apply to regular tourists or ordinary passport holders from the vast majority of the listed countries.

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Instead, the visa waiver is a bilateral arrangement reserved primarily for government officials, diplomats, and individuals holding service or official passports.

Countries visa-free access to Pakistan with condition

Under this specific bilateral abolition list, there are only two countries whose ordinary citizens can travel to Pakistan completely visa-free:

  1. Maldives: All nationals of the Maldives can enter Pakistan visa-free and stay for a maximum period of three months.
  2. Nepal: All nationals of Nepal are permitted visa-free entry into Pakistan for a period of one month.

Below is a list of other countries whose citizens are permitted to stay under the bilateral agreements, with their respective conditions attached:

  1. Argentina
  2. Austria
  3. Azerbaijan
  4. Bahrain
  5. Bangladesh
  6. Belarus
  7. Belgium
  8. Belize
  9. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Only for Pakistani diplomatic/official passport holders entering B&H visa-free, not vice versa)
  10. Brazil
  11. Brunei Dar-us-Salam
  12. China (including Hong Kong)
  13. Cuba
  14. Cyprus
  15. Czech Republic
  16. Denmark
  17. Egypt
  18. Finland
  19. Georgia
  20. Germany
  21. Hungary
  22. Indonesia
  23. Iran
  24. Jordan
  25. Kazakhstan
  26. Kuwait
  27. Kyrgyz Republic
  28. Lao PDR
  29. Luxemburg
  30. Malaysia
  31. Malta
  32. Mexico
  33. Morocco
  34. Netherlands
  35. Norway
  36. Philippines
  37. Poland
  38. Romania
  39. Russian Federation
  40. Senegal
  41. Serbia
  42. Slovak Republic
  43. South Korea
  44. Sri Lanka
  45. Tajikistan
  46. Thailand
  47. Tunisia
  48. Turkey
  49. Turkmenistan
  50. United Arab Emirates
  51. Uzbekistan
  52. Vietnam
  53. Yemen

Read also

Iran publishes list of African countries eligible for 15-day visa-free tourist entry

Unfortunately, Nigeria is not included on this specific bilateral visa abolition list. For this, Nigerian citizens, including diplomatic and official passport holders, do not enjoy automatic visa-free entry under these bilateral agreements.

African countries under Russia visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Russia published its full list of countries that qualify for visa-free entry, with only a handful of African nations making the cut.

Most African countries on the list are restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only, leaving ordinary travellers out.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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