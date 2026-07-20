Pakistan Releases List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry in 2026, Explains Conditions
- The Government of Pakistan, through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has updated its official list of countries with visa-free access
- The list features 55 countries whose citizens can enter Pakistan visa-free for durations ranging from one to three months
- However, there is a major catch: for almost all the listed nations, the visa waiver is strictly limited to 3 conditions
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has published its updated bilateral "Visa Abolition List" on the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS).
While the list offers a gateway for hassle-free entry into Pakistan, prospective travellers are urged to pay close attention to the passport categories specified under the bilateral agreements.
Pakistan list of countries allowed visa-free access
A careful look at the newly highlighted NADRA guidelines reveals that the visa-free entry privilege does not apply to regular tourists or ordinary passport holders from the vast majority of the listed countries.
Instead, the visa waiver is a bilateral arrangement reserved primarily for government officials, diplomats, and individuals holding service or official passports.
Countries visa-free access to Pakistan with condition
Under this specific bilateral abolition list, there are only two countries whose ordinary citizens can travel to Pakistan completely visa-free:
- Maldives: All nationals of the Maldives can enter Pakistan visa-free and stay for a maximum period of three months.
- Nepal: All nationals of Nepal are permitted visa-free entry into Pakistan for a period of one month.
Below is a list of other countries whose citizens are permitted to stay under the bilateral agreements, with their respective conditions attached:
- Argentina
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bosnia and Herzegovina (Only for Pakistani diplomatic/official passport holders entering B&H visa-free, not vice versa)
- Brazil
- Brunei Dar-us-Salam
- China (including Hong Kong)
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- Georgia
- Germany
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyz Republic
- Lao PDR
- Luxemburg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Philippines
- Poland
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Slovak Republic
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
- Yemen
Unfortunately, Nigeria is not included on this specific bilateral visa abolition list. For this, Nigerian citizens, including diplomatic and official passport holders, do not enjoy automatic visa-free entry under these bilateral agreements.
African countries under Russia visa-free list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Russia published its full list of countries that qualify for visa-free entry, with only a handful of African nations making the cut.
Most African countries on the list are restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only, leaving ordinary travellers out.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng