The Government of Pakistan, through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has updated its official list of countries with visa-free access

The list features 55 countries whose citizens can enter Pakistan visa-free for durations ranging from one to three months

However, there is a major catch: for almost all the listed nations, the visa waiver is strictly limited to 3 conditions

The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has published its updated bilateral "Visa Abolition List" on the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS).

While the list offers a gateway for hassle-free entry into Pakistan, prospective travellers are urged to pay close attention to the passport categories specified under the bilateral agreements.

Pakistan officially lists countries whose citizens can enter visa-free. Photo credit: Asif Ali Zardari

Source: UGC

Pakistan list of countries allowed visa-free access

A careful look at the newly highlighted NADRA guidelines reveals that the visa-free entry privilege does not apply to regular tourists or ordinary passport holders from the vast majority of the listed countries.

Instead, the visa waiver is a bilateral arrangement reserved primarily for government officials, diplomats, and individuals holding service or official passports.

Countries visa-free access to Pakistan with condition

Under this specific bilateral abolition list, there are only two countries whose ordinary citizens can travel to Pakistan completely visa-free:

Maldives: All nationals of the Maldives can enter Pakistan visa-free and stay for a maximum period of three months. Nepal: All nationals of Nepal are permitted visa-free entry into Pakistan for a period of one month.

Below is a list of other countries whose citizens are permitted to stay under the bilateral agreements, with their respective conditions attached:

Argentina Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Belize Bosnia and Herzegovina (Only for Pakistani diplomatic/official passport holders entering B&H visa-free, not vice versa) Brazil Brunei Dar-us-Salam China (including Hong Kong) Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Egypt Finland Georgia Germany Hungary Indonesia Iran Jordan Kazakhstan Kuwait Kyrgyz Republic Lao PDR Luxemburg Malaysia Malta Mexico Morocco Netherlands Norway Philippines Poland Romania Russian Federation Senegal Serbia Slovak Republic South Korea Sri Lanka Tajikistan Thailand Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen

Unfortunately, Nigeria is not included on this specific bilateral visa abolition list. For this, Nigerian citizens, including diplomatic and official passport holders, do not enjoy automatic visa-free entry under these bilateral agreements.

African countries under Russia visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Russia published its full list of countries that qualify for visa-free entry, with only a handful of African nations making the cut.

Most African countries on the list are restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only, leaving ordinary travellers out.

Source: Legit.ng