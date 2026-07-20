President Trump Says Netanyahu Will Not Face Arrest in US

US President Donald Trump has ruled out any possibility of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being arrested during his visit to New York City in September

The statement came after Mayor Zohran Mamdani suggested his administration was reviewing legal options regarding Netanyahu’s presence at the United Nations General Assembly

Netanyahu faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over alleged crimes in Gaza, but the United States is not a party to the ICC

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed suggestions that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be arrested during his upcoming visit to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

His comments came after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration was exploring whether it had any legal authority to act against Netanyahu.

Donald Trump insists Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces no arrest in the United States. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump’s statement on Truth Social

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote:

“Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America. He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American soldiers, and others.”

He added:

“The only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents!”

Mamdani’s position on Netanyahu

Mayor Mamdani, a vocal critic of Netanyahu over Israel’s war in Gaza, clarified that any potential arrest would only be carried out under existing law. He told The New York Times:

“Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do, but we won’t be writing our own laws to that end. I believe Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court.”

Netanyahu currently faces an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant over alleged “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

The warrant means he could be detained if he enters the territory of a country that is party to the ICC.

However, the United States is not a member of the ICC, and Trump’s remarks make clear that Netanyahu will not face arrest during his visit.

See the X post below:

Mamdani considering arresting Netanyahu

Legit.ng earlier reported that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said his administration is examining whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be arrested if he travels to the city for the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

Speaking on The New York Times podcast The Interview, Mamdani referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued against Netanyahu.

The mayor made it clear that no decision has been reached. He said the city's lawyers are still reviewing the issue.

Source: Legit.ng