A Nigerian man has lost his N500,000 after following a viral "time-traveller" prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

An X user back in 2021 predicted that Argentina would beat Spain 3-2 in the 2026 final, prompting the man to invest his money into the team

However, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to lift the trophy, leaving the man empty-handed and furious

The conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a moment of historic triumph for Spain, but for one Nigerian man, it resulted in absolute heartbreak and a massive financial loss.

The man counted his losses after placing a whopping N500,000 on a "time-traveller" score prediction that proved completely false.

A Nigerian man loses N500,000 after placing his money on Argentina to win against Spain in a FIFA tournament. Photo credit: Getty Images, FIFA

Source: UGC

Time traveller makes wrong FIFA prediction

The origin of the Nigerian man's misfortune dates back to July 12, 2021, when an X user named @actuallyimthe (dilemma) posted a speculative tweet that went viral years later:

"Argentina just beat Spain at the 2026 World Cup final, 3-2."

As the 2026 tournament progressed and Spain indeed set up a final clash against Argentina, the five-year-old tweet resurfaced, gaining massive traction as a "time-traveler's prophecy."

Man loses N500k over FIFA World Cup winner

Believing the viral prediction was a guaranteed ticket to wealth, a Nigerian man with the X handle @UnderCartel1 decided to back the 3-2 scoreline.

He placed a live single bet on a correct score of Spain 2 - 3 Argentina.

Sharing a screenshot of him losing his N500,000, Spain edged out Argentina with a disciplined 1-0 victory to claim the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Quoting the original tweet, he wrote:

"Fvck you bro"

Reactions over who won World Cup

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens over a Nigerian man losing N500,000 investment. Some of the comments are below:

@onchainfredd said:

"As how, he help you carry game?"

@Ebubechukwu_szn said:

"Una de really take all these things serious 😂😂??"

@PlentyRabba said:

"You be mad man, who your papa? Landlord suppose pursue you."

See the X post of the man reacting to his loss below:

Disclaimer: Legit.ng does not encourage sports betting, and readers are highly advised to gamble responsibly and at their own discretion.

Donald Trump flying over stadium

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a viral video footage posted by Ivanka Trump captured Marine One flying over the New York New Jersey Stadium ahead of kickoff.

Trump told Fox Sports he would be requesting another US bid to host the World Cup immediately after the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng