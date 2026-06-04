Afrobeats star Davido has condemned the violent gunshot attack on Hon Asimiyu Ajibola, the Accord Party chairman for Osogbo local government area

The singer shared details of the incident on social media, revealing that the politician is currently fighting for his life at a teaching hospital following the shooting

Davido challenged the All Progressives Congress over the upcoming August governorship election in Osun state

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has reacted after the Accord Party chairman in Osogbo, Hon Asimiyu Ajibola, escaped a gun attack.

According to a screenshot shared by the singer on June 4, the shocking incident happened on Wednesday night around 9:50pm when suspected gunmen repeatedly fired at Ajibola, also called Baba Isila, and his friends while they were driving a blue Toyota Corolla near the Osogbo Community Bank axis of MDS.

The shooting caused panic in the area and left the politician in critical condition at the Teaching Hospital.

Davido speaks after Osun Accord chairman is shot at in Osogbo, urges political parties to avoid violence ahead of poll. Photo: davido/ashimiyuajibola

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the incident through his X account, Davido, whose uncle Ademola Adeleke is the sitting governor of Osun State and is seeking re‑election in August 2026, condemned the violence.

The singer challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prove its popularity through votes in the upcoming gubernatorial election instead of resorting to violence and attacks.

Davido explained that political rivalry should not lead to insecurity, stressing that the assault on the Accord chairman must be rejected by everyone.

“Regardless of our political differences, everyone must make sure they are not contributing to insecurity in our nation. The attack on the Chairman of the Accord Party in Osogbo Local Government by political hoodlums must be condemned and rejected by all. If APC is sure they are popular, let’s settle this with ballot papers, not guns or weapons.”

See Davido's post below:

Netizens react to Davido's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Princeutd1P:

“Exactly davido. Violence no solve anything. Make we vote, no fight. Osun need peace, not blood!”

@awunatarila:

“David, you have a voice, you have the numbers, you have the platform, and you have what it takes to make a difference by amplifying the abnormalities to the vast majority of your followers home and abroad. Remain blessed”

@Ijobacapalot:

“Ballot papers. Wey em dey rig or what ballot papers You Dey talk about”

@OnSol40755:

“Nawaa ooo I don’t know what to say honestly 🤦🏽….took you days to respond to the children’s kidnap but this one hasn’t even reached a day seff, chai idolo💔”

@IgboChronicletv:

“Violence has no place in a democracy. Political parties should win the people’s trust through ideas and performance, not intimidation or attacks. If elections are truly about the will of the people, why resort to violence instead of letting voters decide at the ballot box?”

Davido condemns Osun attack on Accord chairman and sends strong message to APC over rising political tension in the state. Photo: davido/ashimiyuajibola

Source: Instagram

Davido vows to defend Osun votes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido assured his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, of his full support for the upcoming August governorship election.

The singer warned that anyone who attempts to manipulate the election results will face severe consequences.

Source: Legit.ng