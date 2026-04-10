Brig-Gen Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers were killed in coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases in Borno

Major-General Michael Onoja said troops repelled the हमला with “exceptional courage” as insurgents retreated after heavy fighting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condemned the killings and described the assault as “a sign of desperation”

Borno state - Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah and at least 17 other soldiers have been killed following coordinated attacks by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on multiple military formations in Borno state.

The attacks, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, targeted the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area, as well as locations in Ngamdu and Pulka in Gwoza LGA.

Coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases claim the lives of Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers. Photo credit: @OzorNdiOzor

Source: Twitter

Several troops were also reported injured, with extensive damage inflicted on military assets.

Attack on military formations leaves heavy casualties

Local sources said the insurgents stormed the bases with heavy gunfire and explosives, engaging troops in a prolonged confrontation that lasted several hours, Daily Trust reported.

“The brigade commander, his second-in-command and the Imam of the Brigade, as well as several officers and soldiers, were killed in the attack that lasted several hours,” sources told reporters.

Residents in Benisheikh reported that the assault began at about 1am, with sporadic gunfire causing widespread panic and casualties.

Several vehicles, including commercial trucks, were set ablaze, while travellers who had halted overnight due to road restrictions were reportedly caught in the violence.

“Many insurgents were also killed by troops in Benesheikh. Unfortunately, some security personnel, including the brigade commander paid the supreme price, and several vehicles were carted away by the terrorists,” a resident said.

Simultaneous strikes suggest coordinated strategy

Accounts indicate that the attacks were carefully synchronised. Insurgents reportedly launched an earlier assault around 10:30pm on Wednesday, April 8, in Pulka and nearby Bakin Ruwa, overrunning a military base and destroying equipment.

“They attacked Pulka first and later moved towards Benisheikh and Ngamdu. The operation appeared coordinated to overstretch the troops and block reinforcements,” one source explained.

Security sources believe the attack on Ngamdu may have been intended as a diversion to delay military response to Benisheikh, while the assault on Bakin Ruwa similarly distracted forces from Pulka.

In Pulka, the attackers also looted shops and destroyed equipment belonging to a construction firm, setting fire to vehicles reportedly worth millions of naira.

Military confirms attack, acknowledges losses

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the incident, stating that troops of Operation HADIN KAI came under attack at about 12:30am, Vanguard reported.

Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers lose their lives as ISWAP carries out coordinated attacks on military bases. Photo credit: @OzorNdiOzor

Source: Twitter

In a statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Michael Onoja, said troops responded forcefully to repel the assault.

“In continuation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade in Operation HADIN KAI came under a coordinated terrorist attack on their location at the Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno state.

“However, the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower.

“In a well-coordinated counteraction, the insurgents were decisively engaged and forced to retreat in disarray, abandoning their mission,” the statement said.

The military acknowledged that casualties were recorded but did not officially confirm the death of Brigadier General Braimah.

“Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. The Chief of Defence Staff honours their heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation,” it added.

Residents recount night of terror

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as the attackers overwhelmed parts of the town. A resident, Malam Lawal Benisheikh, wrote in a social media post:

“Innalillahi wa Inna’illaihin raji’un. Boko Haram has again, unfortunately, succeeded in eliminating the commanding officer of Benishiehk.

“This unfortunate incident occurred last night (Thursday) when the insurgents stormed the military formation in numbers. May the souls of the fallen heroes rest in peace.”

Civilians and other security operatives were also said to be among the casualties, while several insurgents were reportedly killed during the confrontation.

Tinubu reacts to the Borno attack

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of soldiers attached to the 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI.

The President extended condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the deceased, describing their sacrifice as both heroic and irreplaceable.

Source: Legit.ng