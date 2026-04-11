Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP, has claimed the lives of many senior military officers since 2015

These attacks, often targeting bases and patrols, reveal the persistent threat insurgents pose across the north‑east and beyond

The following profiles capture the sacrifices of commanders who stood at the front lines of this long conflict

Since the Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009, Nigeria’s north‑east and parts of the north‑west have faced persistent violence.

Insurgents have repeatedly targeted civilians and military bases, with high‑ranking officers among the casualties. Below is a profile of some senior officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Boko Haram insurgency continues to claim lives of Nigerian military officers in the north‑east. Photo credit: ArmyHQ/x

Source: Twitter

Here is full list as compiled by The Cable:

K. Yusuf (2016) – Missing in action in Gashiga

Lieutenant Colonel K. Yusuf, commanding officer of the 223 Tank Battalion, went missing with 15 soldiers on October 16, 2016, after Boko Haram fighters dislodged them from their station in Gashiga, Borno state. Their bodies were later recovered in January 2017 during clearance operations.

Muhammad Abu Ali (2016) – Brave tank battalion commander

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali was killed on November 4, 2016, in Mallam Fatori, Borno state. Known for his bravery, he commanded the 272 Tank Battalion and had served in UN missions in Liberia and Darfur. He received a gallantry award in September 2015.

B. U. Umar (2016) – Ambushed in Adamawa

Lieutenant Colonel B. U. Umar died in November 2016 after his 114 Task Force Battalion was ambushed by Boko Haram fighters near Mubi, Adamawa state. Despite repelling the attack, Umar was killed at the scene.

O. Umusu (2016) – Killed by IED in Borno

Lieutenant Colonel O. Umusu, commanding officer of the 118 Task Force Battalion, was killed in December 2016 when an improvised explosive device struck his convoy between Zare and Gudumbali, Borno state.

Ibrahim Sakaba (2018) – Symbol of sacrifice in Metele

Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Sakaba, commander of the 157 Task Force Battalion, was killed in November 2018 during a large‑scale attack on a military base in Metele, northern Borno state. His death highlighted the dangers faced by commanders near Lake Chad.

Dahiru Chiroma Bako (2020) – Courageous field commander

Colonel Dahiru Chiroma Bako was ambushed near Wajiroko, Borno state, in September 2020. He later died from injuries despite surgery. He was praised as a fearless commander who “gave everything for the unity and peace of the nation”.

Z. Manu (2020) – Ambushed in Katsina

Lieutenant Colonel Z. Manu was killed in September 2020 during an operation in Katsina state. His death showed how insecurity had spread beyond the north‑east into other northern regions.

Dzarma Zirkusu (2021) – Brigadier General killed in ISWAP ambush

Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, commander of the 28 Task Force Brigade in Chibok, died in November 2021 during an ISWAP ambush in Askira Uba, Borno state.

Aliyu Saidu Paiko (2025) – Colonel killed in Bama

Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, commanding officer of the 202 Battalion, was killed in October 2025 by Boko Haram fighters in Bama LGA, Borno state.

Musa Uba (2025) – Brigadier General captured and killed

Brigadier General Musa Uba was ambushed near Wajiroko, Borno state, in 2025. ISWAP later released a video showing him in captivity before he was killed.

Umar Ibrahim Mairiga (2026) – Commander killed in Mayenti

On March 1, 2026, ISWAP fighters attacked a military base in Mayenti, Bama LGA, killing Commander Umar Ibrahim Mairiga and several soldiers.

S. I. Iliyasu (2026) – Lieutenant Colonel killed in Konduga

Lieutenant Colonel S. I. Iliyasu, commanding officer of the 222 Battalion, was killed on March 6, 2026, during coordinated insurgent attacks across Borno state.

Umar Farouq (2026) – Kukawa base overrun

Lieutenant Colonel Umar Farouq was killed on March 9, 2026, when insurgents overran a military base in Kukawa LGA, Borno state, setting vehicles ablaze and looting weapons.

Oseni Braimah (2026) – Brigadier General killed in Benisheikh

Brigadier General Oseni Braimah was killed on April 9, 2026, during an insurgent assault on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno state. The Defence Headquarters said the courage of the fallen soldiers “will forever remain a source of pride and inspiration to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the entire nation”.

These officers represent the heavy toll Nigeria’s military has paid in the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP. Their sacrifices underline the ongoing challenges of insurgency in the country’s north and the resilience of those who continue to serve.

Nigerian Army faces persistent violence as insurgents ambush patrols and overrun formations. Photo credit: ArmyHQ/x

Source: Twitter

Facts about slain army general

Legit.ng earlier reported that the tragic death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah on Thursday, April 9, in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state, has left a deep mark on the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He was serving as the Brigade Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai when terrorists launched a deadly attack on a military installation.

Source: Legit.ng