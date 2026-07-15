Nigeria's UN ambassador confirmed that President Tinubu will personally attend the 81st session of the UNGA in New York this September

Tinubu plans to address the assembly at 10:45 am New York time and join side events on energy, education, and hospital management

A possible meeting between Tinubu and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UNGA is also on the cards

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed he will personally attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this September, ending two consecutive years of representation by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Jimoh Ibrahim, disclosed this on Wednesday after briefing the president at the State House.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu will attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York this September. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He told correspondents that Tinubu gave a firm commitment to attend.

"The president was able to give us his word. Now he will come to UNGA this September," Ibrahim said.

Tinubu last attended the General Assembly in person during the 78th session. Shettima stood in for him at both the 79th and 80th sessions, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu's agenda at UNGA 81

Ibrahim said the president is expected to deliver his address to the General Assembly at approximately 10:45 am New York time, seated in the front row.

His attendance will also include participation in a series of side events centred on energy, education, and hospital management.

The permanent representative said Tinubu intends to use the UN platform to highlight the economic and structural reforms his administration has pursued, giving Nigeria an opportunity to present its domestic progress to a global audience, The Cable reported.

Border security in West Africa will also feature prominently in Nigeria's engagement at the assembly.

Ibrahim described the region's porous borders as a "major security challenge" and said the federal government is already working with the UN on a regional border policing initiative.

Nigeria plans to seek wider international backing for that effort during the gathering.

"So, border policing will be fine. These are the kind of things that the UN is established for," Ibrahim said.

Possible Trump meeting on the cards

On the diplomatic front, Ibrahim indicated that a bilateral meeting between Tinubu and United States President Donald Trump could take place on the sidelines of the assembly, though no formal confirmation was given.

The 81st session of the UNGA is scheduled to open on September 8, 2026, with the general debate running from September 22 to 28.

Heads of state, government leaders, and ministers from across the world will convene to address pressing global issues, including climate change, sustainable development, and international peace and security.

The session will be presided over by a representative from the Asia-Pacific Group in line with the UN's regional rotation arrangement.

Tinubu speaks on fuel subsidy in Paris

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had reportedly met with a group of investors in Paris, the capital of France, during his visit to the European country.

The development was disclosed by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, in a tweet on Tuesday, May 5.

Source: Legit.ng