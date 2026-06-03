The Nigerian military has reportedly recorded massive success after killing scores of terrorist commanders in the Lake Chad region

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst, disclosed this in his report on Wednesday, June 3, adding that it was a major breakthrough in the country's counter-terrorism campaign

Makama cited military sources who disclosed that strikes were conducted on May 31, around the Kirta and Arina Ciki general areas

The Nigerian military forces under Operation Hadin Kai have reportedly sustained their offensives, which are yielding results, as they recorded another major breakthrough in their ongoing counter-terrorism campaign in the North-East of the country.

Recent intelligence assessments have confirmed that several high-profile terrorist commanders and hundreds of fighters have been neutralised during precision air strikes in the Lake Chad region.

Nigeria records major success in counter-terrorism campaign in the northeast Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Latest success of Nigerian military in Northeast

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst, disclosed this in his report on Wednesday, June 3, noting that military sources revealed that the strikes were conducted on May 31, around the Kirta and Arina Ciki general areas. The operation reportedly targeted terrorist enclaves and logistic hubs following intelligence gathering on the insurgent activities within the region.

Makama explained that assessments of the post-strike battle damage indicated that among those who were neutralised were a prominent member of the terrorists' Shura Council from Sigir, Khalifa Umar, and Abdallah and Abduljalil, who were also field commanders.

He further explained that his sources disclosed that the military operation led to the elimination of over 50 terrorists

Aside from the key terrorist members, many logistic facilities, supply depots and life-support structures owned by the terror groups were destroyed during the military operation. This further degraded their ability to sustain operations across the Lake Chad Basin.

Military sustains offensives against terrorists in Northeast Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

How to defeat terrorists in Nigeria

Findings have shown that consistent and coordinated aerial bombardments have continued to put strong pressure on the terrorists. It forced many of them to leave their traditional island sanctuaries and move to more exposed dry land areas in a desperate attempt to avoid being detected and targeted.

He explained that the military exercise was part of the larger campaign of Operation Hadin Kai, which is aimed at dismantling the networks of the terrorists, disrupting their logistic architecture and denying them the freedom of movement in Nigeria's northeast.

While the situation across the theatre was said to be calm, the situation is said to be fluid and requires sustained vigilance. The military has, however, expressed confidence in its combat readiness, the morale and operational effectiveness of the troops to engage in the campaign.

Makama then added that the late success of the military is expected to consolidate the recent gains recorded by the US and Nigerian Armed Forces and reinforce its ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and stability in the region.

Read Makama's full statement on X here:

Saraki speaks on terrorist attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has decried the growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent attacks in Oyo State.

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State, stated that within the space of five days, children and teachers were kidnapped, and one of them was murdered.

The former governor of Kwara State's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians, who also decried the situation and prayed for the country.

Source: Legit.ng