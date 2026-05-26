Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved a N20,000 Eid-el-Kabir special package for civil servants in the state

He explained that the gesture supports workers ahead of the festive celebration, reflecting a commitment to their welfare

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor prayed for peace and unity as he extends Eid greetings to residents of the north-west state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved a N20,000 Eid-el-Kabir goodwill package for Kano State civil servants.

The governor said the Eid package reflected his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of workers.

Kano state civil servants to enjoy N20,000 package for Sallah celebration. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The Sallah package comes shortly after the payment of May salaries to state and local government workers and across its 44 local government areas.

He described the workers as the backbone of the public service in the state.

As reported by The Punch, Musa Tanko-Muhammad, Press Secretary to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Kano.

Tanko-Muhammad said, “the gesture aims at supporting workers ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.”

According to Tanko-Muhammad, “the intervention would cover civil servants on Grade Levels 01 to 14 in state ministries, departments, agencies, and local government councils across Kano.”

He explained that the decision was informed by current economic realities and the financial demands associated with festive periods.

“Would help workers celebrate Eid with comfort and renewed hope alongside their families.”

The governor extended Eid-el-Kabir greetings to civil servants and all residents of Kano State.

Governor Yusuf prayed for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state and the nation.

Eid-el-Kabir: Kano's N20,000 package aims to support workers' festive celebrations. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Eid al-Adha: Nigerian bank subsidises ram sales

Recall that LOTUS Bank launched subsidised ram sales ahead of Eid-el-Kabir, as one big goat hit N1.5 million.

At an event organised for the public, residents stormed the J-Randle Centre, Onikan, for shopping deals.

The bank executives said the initiative was designed to alleviate the burden placed on Nigerians.

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Saudi Arabia announces date for Eid al-Adha 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 was sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following the lunar sighting, Eid al-Adha will now be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

The Day of Arafah is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, before Eid al-Adha is celebrated.

Source: Legit.ng