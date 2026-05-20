A snake was discovered in a church during service, causing chaos among worshippers

Social media reactions revealed mixed feelings about the incident and the response of churchgoers

Location of the snake incident remains unverified despite claims of it happening in Uromi, Edo state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Uromi, Edo state - A snake was discovered inside a church in Africa, with a video of the incident going viral online.

In the nearly three-minute clip seen by Legit.ng, the reptile was spotted inside the worship centre while a service was ongoing.

Snake disrupts church service in Africa as worshippers attempt to remove it, with viral video sparking online reactions. Photo credit: @Reboticant

Source: Twitter

Drama as snake invades church service

The service continued with praise and worship as some worshippers attempted to remove the snake.

An individual was seen threatening it with a stick, causing it to fall and igniting momentary confusion.

Some users on X (formerly Twitter) claimed the video was recorded in Uromi, Edo state, but Legit.ng cannot independently verify the location of the incident.

Netizens react to video of snake in church

Meanwhile, social media users expressed varied reactions to the video.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X below:

@Emperor1eth wrote on X:

"Omo this is very terrible. Thank God it was killed but people should have leave that place entirely so that after killing it the the will come back and start there worship."

@vhiktri said via X:

"Instead of stopping service to take care of this situation first. What if in this process, it jumped and bite somebody. That time una go start another session of prayer, then leaving the person to pkai. Make una dey use sense sometimes na."

@Thetruth1439811 commented on X:

"First off I like the camera man composure, if not if e raise alarm the Church go scatter. Second, that snake is a Godly snake, remember when God told Moses to put snake in to staff?"

@Kleanstixx5 wrote on X:

"Na when that snake lands on someone's body, everywhere go scatter. But the moment someone points it out, the pastor will want to turn it to prayer point. Prophecy go dey fly everywhere, if it's not an attack from the people who doesn't want the growth of the church, it'll be that a member is being tracked to church by either compound enemy or village people. Prayers go full church after they eventually kill the snake."

@Buddyvic1 said via X:

"E be like say the snake they worship with them always cause they are not even moved."

Africa has 130+ venomous snake species, causing hundreds of envenoming cases and many deaths yearly, with Nigeria recording over 40,000 snakebite cases annually. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Arojinle shares tip to catch snake

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that expert Arojinle shared tips on using rat glue boards to catch snakes that could pose danger in homes.

Arojinle explained that using rat glue boards (or specialised snake glue traps) to catch snakes indoors, as long as they are used carefully and placed correctly.

Responding to a social media user who reported a snake allegedly living in her kitchen for months, Arojinle, a known advocate for snake protection, said he provides free snake removal services in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Source: Legit.ng