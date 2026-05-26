The Lagos state government warned traders against displaying and selling rams on highways, road medians and public spaces during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab urged residents to maintain proper sanitation and dispose of festive waste through approved LAWMA collection points.

Authorities said enforcement measures would be applied against environmental violations, including illegal stalls and indiscriminate refuse dumping

Lagos state has warned livestock traders against using highways and road medians as trading points ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, adding that violators will face enforcement measures.

According to a report by Punch, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources said the restriction applies to the sale and display of rams and other animals on major roads and in public spaces across the state.

Lagos warned ram traders against operating on highways and road medians. Photo: Getty, BabajideSanwo-Olu

Source: Getty Images

The directive was issued during a media briefing held in Alausa by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Why did Lagos issue Eid warning?

According to the government, the move is aimed at preventing environmental pollution, traffic disruption and unsafe trading practices during the festive period.

Wahab also reminded residents and traders that the state’s ban on street trading remains active.

“While it is not unusual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell livestock animals, it must be done without defacing the state or compromising the wellness and well-being of Lagosians,” Wahab said.

The commissioner urged Muslim faithful to ensure proper disposal of waste generated during the celebrations. He advised residents to bag refuse properly and place them at designated collection points for evacuation by the Lagos Waste Management Authority.

“The state government remains responsible for enlightening residents on the need to demonstrate utmost love for their environment even as they celebrate the Eid,” he added.

Environmental officials urged traders to maintain clean surroundings during the festive period. Photo: FB/WahabTokunbo

Source: Twitter

How will Lagos enforce environmental laws?

Wahab said the government would not permit the use of highways, lay-bys, parks, gardens and road medians for ram trading or other unauthorised commercial activities.

He also warned against indiscriminate waste disposal, illegal structures and unsanitary surroundings.

“Let me restate government’s resolve to firmly apply regulatory and enforcement measures against contraventions of environmental laws and regulations. I enjoin residents to voluntarily comply with the extant state environmental laws,” Wahab added.

The commissioner assured residents that efforts to clear refuse heaps across the state would continue throughout the celebration period. He said environmental cleanliness remained necessary for public health and sustainable living.

Residents were also encouraged to make use of approved parks and relaxation centres during the holiday while avoiding activities capable of damaging the environment.

The warning follows heavy traffic reported around the Kara livestock market along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway over the weekend.

Motorists were stranded for hours as increased ram trading activities attracted large crowds and transport vehicles to the area.

Sultan announces Dhul Hijjah 1, Sallah dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has officially confirmed the sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon, marking Monday, May 18, as the 1st of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 in the Islamic calendar.

The declaration by Abubakar, who is the president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), was conveyed in a statement issued by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and çhairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sokoto Sultanate Council.

Source: Legit.ng