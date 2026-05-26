Governor Sanwo-Olu pays N3.67 billion in salary arrears to 6,293 workers in Lagos State tertiary institutions

Payment addresses nine months of arrears linked to recent salary increases for educational staff

The government also allocates funds for medical palliative and pension increments amid rising economic challenges

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-Lagos State Government, has paid N3.67 billion in salary arrears to workers in tertiary institutions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the payment for 6,293 academic and non-academic staff of state-owned tertiary institutions.

The decision was part of sweeping welfare and public service reforms aimed at improving workers’ wellbeing and sustaining industrial harmony across the state.

Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, said the payment covered nine months of arrears arising from the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases approved for workers in Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions.

As reported by Vanguard, Ayantayo made this known on Monday, May 25, 2026.

“This singular act further bears eloquent testimony to the resolve of Mr Governor and his deputy in prioritising the welfare and well-being of workers.

“The government also paid N456.5 million Medical Residency Training Fund to 470 resident doctors in the state, while salary differentials amounting to N378.8 million were approved for medical and dental practitioners.”

Ayantayo added that Governor Sanwo-Olu also implemented a N32,000 monthly pension increment for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme in line with the National Minimum Wage Amendment Act 2024.

The commissioner further stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the payment of a N50,000 fuel palliative to public servants to cushion the effects of economic hardship and rising transportation costs.

States paying above, below N70,000 minimum wage

Recall that Imo state emerged as the highest payer above the N100,000 minimum wage in Nigeria, as the full list of states surfaces.

Several states have implemented varying wage structures, with Lagos, Rivers, and others paying above the N80,000 bracket.

Two years on, a single state has remained at the N70,000 benchmark or is still progressing with incomplete implementation.

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ASUU raises strike alarm over unpaid salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) raised fresh strike concerns and warned of possible industrial unrest over unpaid salaries and unmet terms of the 2025 agreement.

The union accused the Federal Government of politicising the agreement and delaying key components of its implementation.

ASUU leaders insisted that unresolved funding issues and delayed payments could disrupt academic stability nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng