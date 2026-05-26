Fatai Owoseni has withdrawn from the Accord Party governorship primary in Oyo State amid allegations of manipulation

The former police commissioner cites rising violence and frustration with his political ambitions as key reasons for withdrawal

Owoseni expresses concern over orchestrated plans undermining his candidacy and re-evaluates his political association

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - A former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has announced his withdrawal from the Accord Party governorship primary in Oyo State.

The former Security Adviser to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, cited alleged manipulation of the party structure and rising violence within the Accord Party.

Former police commissioner Fatai Owoseni halts Oyo governorship bid. Photo credit:@ OwoseniFatai

Source: Twitter

Owoseni announced his withdrawal from the 2027 gubernatorial race in a statement released on Tuesday via his X handle @OwoseniFatai and Facebook page.

He claimed recent developments made it difficult for his Oyo state governorship ambition to thrive on the Accord platform.

Owoseni alleged that there were orchestrated moves within the party aimed at frustrating his aspiration.

“However, in light of the responsibility I owe our teeming supporters, I'm constrained to avail myself of this time to announce my decision to rethink my political company and association with the Accord Party.

“Within the past twelve hours, ongoing developments in the party point to orchestrated plans to ensure that our gubernatorial aspiration via the platform of the Accord Party is not achieved. Even though I chose to ignore the initial signs, two things have now compelled us to pause and take decisive action.”

Former IGP dumps APC for SDP

Recall that former Inspector-General of Police Adamu Abubakar resigned from the APC after losing the Nasarawa governorship primary.

Adamu joined the Social Democratic Party, citing fairness issues with the APC's primary process.

His resignation letter was submitted to All Progressives Congress (APC) officials in Lafia on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Fubara withdraws from APC governorship primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Sim Fubara withdrew from the APC governorship primaries, creating political uncertainty in Rivers State.

The decision followed extensive consultations, emphasising unity and loyalty within the party despite stepping down.

Political stakeholders await clarification on next steps as the APC navigates this unexpected development.

Source: Legit.ng