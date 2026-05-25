A 29 - year - old graduate of Kogi State University has been found dead inside a canal in Jikwoyi, Abuja, after a phone call

Her family linked her disappearance to the final phone conversations before her body was discovered in the canal

Police have launched an investigation, while residents mourned and raised concerns over the increasing crime in the area

A 29-year-old graduate of Kogi State University, Blessing Moshood, has been found dead inside a canal in the Jikwoyi area of Abuja.

Mystery surrounds death of young graduate found in Abuja canal after final phone call before disappearance.

Source: Twitter

Her body was discovered on Thursday, May 21, after she reportedly left home around 8 pm following a phone call, according to her sister, Abigail Moshood, who spoke with Daily Trust.

Abigail said Blessing later called again about an hour after stepping out, saying she would briefly return home to pick up her phone charger, which she had forgotten. That was the last time the family heard from her.

She explained that panic set in the next day when Blessing could no longer be reached and did not return home as expected.

The situation took a painful turn when residents later began talking about a female body found in a canal. Abigail said the description of the victim’s hairstyle matched her sister’s, which alerted the family.

“We later heard people talking about the body of a woman discovered inside a canal, and someone described the type of hairstyle the deceased had, which matched my sister’s,” she said.

She added that police officers from the Jikwoyi division had already moved the body to a mortuary in Mararaba, Nasarawa state. She also noted that the corpse was found half-naked, wearing only a top.

When she visited the police station, she was shown photographs of the recovered body, which confirmed the family’s fears.

Abuja residents mourn friendly, intelligent graduate

In the neighbourhood, residents described Blessing as friendly, intelligent, and well-educated. One neighbour, Margaret, said she graduated with a Second Class Upper in Sociology and was known for her confidence and good communication skills.

Pain as young graduate’s body is found in Abuja canal after she stepped out. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“She was also very friendly in this neighbourhood and will be greatly missed by all of us, especially the children who have been crying since they learnt of her death,” the neigbour said.

Another resident, Abdullahi Musa, who called for a stronger police presence in the Jikwoyi Medical Centre axis, said the area had become known for phone snatching and other criminal activity.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, according to the platform, confirmed the incident, with spokesperson Adeh Josephine saying investigations are ongoing, though there were conflicting comments about awareness of the case when later contacted.

Ogun teacher arrested over student killing

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a private school teacher in Ogun State allegedly kidnapped and killed a 16-year-old WAEC candidate after luring her to a coaching class under false pretences before dumping her body in a river.

Police, which confrimed the suspect's arrest, said he later collected ₦500,000 ransom from the victim’s family despite her death.

Source: Legit.ng