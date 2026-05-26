A Babcock University young graduate celebrated finishing her degree with a first-class honour

The lady stated that a critic told her that her field of study is one of the most useless choices in Nigeria

She shared her academic story on social media to challenge the narrative surrounding certain university degrees

A Babcock University graduate has celebrated earning a first-class honours degree despite being told by a critic that her programme is not relevant in Nigeria.

The lady, Christabel Ikegwuonu, took to her LinkedIn account to share a photo of her graduation alongside a detailed text to address the narrative.

A Babcock University graduate who was told she was studying a useless course bags first class. Photo credit: Christabel Ikegwuonu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Babcock graduate bags first-class in "useless" course

Christabel revealed that she graduated with a first-class degree in international law and Diplomacy from the institution.

According to her, she had a conversation with an unnamed person who dismissed the career opportunities available for graduates of her specific discipline.

Christabel said in the LinkedIn post:

"I graduated with a First Class degree in the said-to-be “most useless” course to study in Nigeria.

My name is Christabel Ikegwuonu, and 9 months ago, I graduated with a First Class degree in International Law and Diplomacy from Babcock University.

Recently, I had a conversation with someone, and when I mentioned my degree, he said, “Do you know that’s one of the most useless courses to study in Nigeria right now because there are no job opportunities in that field?”"

Babcock University graduate talks about her degree

The first-class graduate disagreed with the assertion and explained that the relevance of any university programme depends entirely on the mindset of the student.

She said:

"I told him: A course is only as “useless” as the mindset of the person who studied it. International Law and Diplomacy is not limited to embassies or government roles. It cuts across policy, international organizations, consulting, development work, media, and even corporate strategy."

She added:

"Many people think International Relations is “useless” in Nigeria because the career paths are not always obvious and the system isn’t structured to absorb graduates directly. But in a world that is increasingly global and interconnected, the relevance of this field is only growing."

Reactions as Babcock graduate bags first-class degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Simisola Ajayi said:

"I love your response to that statement! It's only useless to who wants it to be."

2ndVictoria Orji said:

"ILD isn't useless and this is what many fail to understand.😂

You just have to be strategic, choose an area that sparks your interest and grow in it.

Well done, Christabel.❤️👏"

CHINAZA SYLVIA ENEM said:

"Very true, dear; no course is useless. We just have to create the right opportunities."

Professor celebrates daughter's PhD degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian professor celebrated as his 26-year-old daughter concluded her doctorate studies at Babcock University.

Source: Legit.ng