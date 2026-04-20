Oluwasola Victoria Adebayo collapsed and died while waiting for her child during the UTME in Ondo State

She reportedly complained of weakness before collapsing at the examination centre

Police have released her remains to her family following the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State - A woman identified as Oluwasola Victoria Adebayo slumped and died while waiting for her daughter, who was writing the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Ondo State.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, April 202, 2026, in Ilara-Mokin Junction, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.

Mrs Adebayo reportedly took ill shortly after arriving at the junction while accompanying her child to the CBT centre.

As reported by Daily Trust, sources said the deceased complained of weakness before slumping unexpectedly at the examination centre.

The sources said attempts by sympathisers to revive her proved abortive as she was pronounced dead at the spot.

It was gathered that the child was inside the examination hall when her mother collapsed and died.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the remains of the deceased have been released to her family.

"The Command notes with deep concern a sad incident involving the sudden death of a woman in Ilara Mokin. The family of the deceased has since been contacted, and upon thorough checks, the remains of the deceased have been released to one Mr. Apapa Olamilekan, who identified himself as her son and an officer of the Nigeria Legion, Akure.

“The Command commiserates with the family of the deceased and urges the public to remain calm.”

Pastor releases prophecy about 2026 UTME results

Recall that Pastor Abel T Boma has shared a prophecy about the 2026 WAEC and UTME examinations.

The man of God predicted that the exams would be easier and more favourable for students this year.

His message suggests that a high success rate could positively impact Nigeria’s education sector.

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UTME 2026: When Monday's results will be released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) confirmed that results from the first-two UTME sessions of April 20 have already been processed and made available to candidates.

The board had stated that the remaining UTME results would be released after the completion of all scheduled examination sessions for the day.

Officials had explained that results were being handled in batches to ensure proper processing and timely release.

Source: Legit.ng