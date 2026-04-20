JAMB has confirmed that results from the first-two UTME sessions of the April 20, have already been processed and made available to candidates

The board had stated that remaining results would be released after the completion of all scheduled examination sessions for the day

Officials had explained that results were being handled in batches to ensure proper processing and timely release

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has mentioned when the results of the fourth day of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination will be released.

The board disclosed that results from sessions conducted earlier in the day have already been processed, while others are still being compiled as the examination continues across various centres nationwide.

JAMB to release Monday results today by evening. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

Candidates who sat for the first two sessions can already access their results.

Fabian Benjamin, the board’s spokesperson, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the remaining results would be released after all sessions scheduled for the day have been completed.

“Today marks the fourth day of the ongoing examination series. The Board is working to release today’s results promptly after the completion of all sessions this evening,” he said.

He explained that the delay in releasing all results at once is due to the need to conclude every session before final processing is completed.

“Results from the first two sessions are already available, and we are currently awaiting the remaining sessions for the day. All results are expected to be released later this evening,” he added.

The UTME is being conducted in batches across computer-based test centres, with multiple sessions held daily to accommodate candidates.

The board has maintained a pattern of releasing results shortly after each day’s examinations are concluded, an action that has been praised and lauded by even the board's staunchest critics.

How candidates can check 2026 UTME results

Candidates are required to use the phone number linked to their JAMB registration and ensure it has sufficient airtime, at least N50, before sending a request.

By sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019, candidates will receive their scores via text message.

The board said this remains the only approved method for now, as preparations continue to enable access to full result slips through its online portal.

Read Fabian Benjamin's X post below:

Printing of 2026 UMTE result slips delayed

JAMB explained that the official result slip, which contains a candidate’s photograph and a detailed breakdown of scores, will be accessible once the portal is updated.

Candidates will be able to log in using their registered email and password to download the document.

The process will attract a fee, after which candidates can print copies for use during admission screening. The board advised applicants to keep multiple copies, as they are often required by institutions.

Candidates can begin checking their UTME results as JAMB outlines the process. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

Candidates have also been urged to use only official JAMB websites when accessing their results or making payments. This is to prevent falling victim to fraud or misinformation during the admission process.

The 2026 UTME began on April 16 and is expected to run until April 22 at centres across the country, with thousands of candidates participating daily.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 UTME halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Source: Legit.ng