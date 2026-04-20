No less than 135 special needs students have sat for UTME 2026 at JAMB’s Kano centre with special tools and support

Prof. Yahuza Bello, JEOG`s coordinator, told reporters how braille, scribes and trained staff keep the exam standard

JAMB, during the exam period, gives free lodging, food, transport and refunds while pushing inclusive education for candidates

Kano city, Kano state - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started the 2026 UTME for 135 candidates with special needs at its Kano centre.

JAMB gives free lodging and feeding as 135 special needs students sit for UTME 2026 in Kano. Photo:@dailyreality_ng

Source: Twitter

The exam is run by JAMB’s Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) and is taking place at the same time in 11 special centres across Nigeria.

In Kano, the test was held at Bayero University’s School of Continuing Education. The 135 candidates came from Kano and nearby states. This makes Kano the centre with the largest number of candidates this year.

Speaking to reporters on Monday in Kano, as disclosed by NAN, the JEOG Kano coordinator, Prof. Yahuza Bello, called the programme “another landmark in inclusive education.”

He added, “About 530 candidates with special needs are sitting the UTME nationwide under conditions adapted to their requirements.”

Bello explained that candidates who can’t take the normal computer-based test because of disabilities like visual impairment, albinism, down syndrome and autism are given the exam in other ways that suit their needs.

He also shared words from JEOG chairman, Prof. Peter Okebukola, who said the project is more than just an exam, but Nigeria’s wider promise to support inclusive education.

Special tools ensure UTME remains fair for all - Coordinator

The centres are set up with special tools like Braille machines, slates, styluses, and typewriters. There are also trained staff, scribes, and invigilators who know how to work with candidates with disabilities.

Even with these changes, Prof. Bello said the exam is the same standard as the UTME that other candidates write.

According to Bello, so far, about 34 per cent of special needs candidates have gained admission into higher institutions through this programme, which is around 1,700 students.

Kano records highest turnout as 135 special needs students sit for UTME 2026. Photo: jambhq

Source: Facebook

One success story is Zainab Ibrahim, a former JEOG candidate now in her final year studying Dietetics and Nutrition at Bayero University, Kano.

The Kano centre, he said, started in 2017 and covers candidates from Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara States. More centres were later opened in Bauchi, Birnin Kebbi and Yola to cut down travel stress.

During the exam period, JAMB gives free lodging, food, and transport to the candidates. The board, he said, also pays back registration fees for candidates who stated their disabilities and meet the academic rules.

The coordinator, who noted that the university even set up a special ICT centre for students with special needs, further thanked Bayero University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Haruna Musa, for backing the programme.

49 in CRS: UTME candidate seeks help online

Legit.ng earlier reported that an art student posted his 2026 UTME result online after JAMB released scores. While showing he scored 49 in CRS, the young chap asked if the result was good enough for law.

The candidate, @barladd, shared a screenshot of his total JAMB score on X and sought advice, as it was his first attempt at UTME.

Reactions poured in as users debated his chances, with many saying his score was too low for law unless he considers private universities or changes his course.

Girl scores 97 in chemistry, JAMB result trends

Ogundare Racheal Seunfunmi, a science student, went viral after checking her 2026 UTME result online. As reported earlier by Legit.ng, she scored 97 in chemistry and was shocked by her performance.

Racheal shared her total score of 283 on X, with 51 in English, 75 in physics, and 60 in biology. The medicine aspirant said she was scared to check it.

Source: Legit.ng