A 2026 UTME candidate has shared a screenshot of his result after checking it, noting that he got the same score he had in 2025

The man admitted that he is not happy with his result, but appreciated God for it, expressing hope that he would gain admission this time

The young man wants to study political science, and his 2026 UTME result has triggered mixed reactions on social media

Olukayode Oladapo Temikotan, a 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, has made public his result after checking it.

The 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) began nationwide on Thursday, April 16, and Olukayode wrote on the first day.

A man who wants to study political science has displayed his 2026 UTME result. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Mediaphotos, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of man's 2026 UTME result

Olukayode, in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 19, shared a screenshot of his UTME result, noting that he also scored the same score of 201 last year.

The political science aspirant admitted that he is not happy about his 2026 UTME result, but still gives thanks to God.

Olukayode expressed optimism that he would gain admission this time. He wrote:

"Scored 201 last year and scored 201 this year, though am not happy but I still thank God and I believe this year is mine."

From the result screenshot, Olukayode scored 53 in English, 53 in economics, 48 in government, and 47 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS), bringing his aggregate to 201.

Internet users have reacted to the young man's performance in the 2026 UTME.

Legit.ng learnt that the examination is scheduled to run until April 22, across 966 accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. Over 2.2 million candidates are participating in this year's exercise.

A man displays his 2026 UTME result, admitting that he is not happy with his performance. Photo Credit: Oladapo Temikotan Olukayode

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail man's 2026 UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's UTME result below:

Nadoo Sughnen said:

"Congratulations."

Magdalene Anya said:

'Wow. He tried abek these re good points. I pray she gets admission this tym around."

Ibrahim Musa said:

"What course are you looking for with this combination?"

Mhiz Diamond said:

"It's well, don't waste this score pls,I scored 186 last year and I'm in school, although I'm not studying my dream course though."

Arike Ade said:

"Not only you, same here too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a science student who wants to study medicine and surgery at UNN had posted her UTME result online.

Theatre arts aspirant shares UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who wants to study theatre arts had posted his UTME result on social media.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB). The man posted the screenshot showing his 2026 UTME result. According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, literature, government, and economics.

The science student scored 39 in English, 48 in literature, 43 in government, and 53 in economics, making a total score of 328. Social media users have reacted to his UTME result.

Source: Legit.ng