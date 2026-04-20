A young man who started reading just a few days before his JAMB exam has shared details of his 2026 UTME result after checking it

The individual mentioned that throughout the period of the exam, he didn’t attend any JAMB classes or lessons, but prayed

He mentioned the score he got after the exam and shared a screenshot that gave a breakdown of the total score

A young man who only started reading a few days before his JAMB exam and did not attend any tutorial has grabbed the attention of many people after posting his 2026 UTME result.

The individual mentioned that he checked his result in the morning and that the cut-off mark for the course he wants to study in JAMB is 180.

Man celebrates as he shares 2026 JAMB result after short preparation. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Mariia Vitkovska, Facebook/Jolayemi Israel

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Man displays 2026 UTME result

However, despite the fact that he started reading a few days before the exam, the score he got after checking his UTME result made him happy.

Sharing his experience, @Jolayemi Israel wrote:

"Good morning everyone, I just checked my result this morning and got 215 (cut-off mark is 180). The funniest thing is I didn’t even go to lesson; I only started reading a few days to the exam."

Before finally checking his UTME score, he explained that he was so scared to pick up his phone to go through the process and see his score, but he prayed before checking it.

Man who started reading few days to JAMB exam shares 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Facebook/Jolayemi Israel

Source: Facebook

The individual, who attached a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result to his Facebook post, wrote:

"This can only be God’s doing because I never expected this. All this time I’ve been scared to check my result, but God came through for me because I prayed to God not to put me to shame and not to make all my efforts go to waste. By the way, this is my first JAMB. Remember to pray before writing your exams. I wish you the best."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady broke down in tears after checking her 2026 UTME result. She said she travelled a long distance to write her JAMB exam and put in a lot of effort while preparing, but her score left her disappointed. The lady, who shared the video online, showed her result after several failed attempts to check it.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a science student who scored 96 in Mathematics in the 2026 UTME has shared her result online, including her total score and subject breakdown. She said she did her best in the exam and is now preparing for WAEC.

Sister shares sibling’s 2026 UTME result online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an elder sister shared her reaction after her sibling’s 2026 UTME result came out. She said she watched her sister read for the JAMB exam and also heard her complain about being tired during preparation.

She later posted the result on social media, where her sister scored 253, and expressed how proud she was of her effort and hard work.

Source: Legit.ng