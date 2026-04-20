Pastor Abel T Boma has shared a prophecy about the 2026 WAEC and UTME examinations

He predicted that the exams will be easier and more favourable for students this year

His message suggests that a high success rate could positively impact Nigeria’s education sector

Pastor Abel T Boma released a video message on February 23, 2026, where he spoke about the upcoming West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and ongoing Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to Pastor Boma, this year’s WAEC examinations, scheduled for May and June, will be favourable to students.

Pastor Abel T Boma predicts WAEC 2026 results bring success for many students. Photo credit: AbelTBoma/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He stated:

“The Lord said these people that are writing WAEC this year, they will make it. A lot of people will pass this WAEC coming this May, June.”

He emphasised that the questions will be easier to answer compared to previous years, making the exams more accessible for candidates.

UTME 2026 outlook

Pastor Boma also shared a prophecy about JAMB’s UTME 2026, predicting a high success rate among candidates:

“And the Lord said JAMB’s UTME 2026 will be favourable to so many young children. I saw WAEC becoming simple and easy to answer this year due to the questions. Because the Lord said 98% of people writing UTME 2026 will do well this year and it will help the education sector.”

Impact on education sector

If the prophecy comes to pass, the high success rate in WAEC and UTME could bring positive changes to Nigeria’s education sector. More students gaining admission into tertiary institutions may boost confidence in the system and encourage academic growth.

Pastor Abel T Boma’s prophecy has sparked conversations among students, parents, and educators. With WAEC and UTME being crucial milestones for young Nigerians, many will be watching closely to see if his words align with the outcomes later in 2026.

See the video below:

UTME in 2026

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a standardised test conducted annually in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). It serves as the gateway for students seeking admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The exam assesses candidates in subjects relevant to their chosen courses of study, combining multiple-choice questions with a computer-based format. UTME is widely recognised as a crucial step in Nigeria’s education system, as performance in the test determines eligibility for higher education.

Each year, millions of students sit for the exam, making it one of the most significant academic assessments in the country.

UTME 2026 results show favourable outcomes for young candidates nationwide. Photo credit: WAEC Nigeria/x

Source: Facebook

JAMB apologises for result release delay

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued an apology for the delay in releasing the results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Friday, April 17, 2026.

JAMB had initially scheduled the release of the second batch of results for Saturday, April 18, 2026. However, the board failed to meet this deadline, leaving many candidates frustrated.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 19, 2026, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin explained that the delay was due to the unavailability of the board’s Chief Executive, who was engaged in an official assignment.

Source: Legit.ng