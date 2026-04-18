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Just In: JAMB Releases 2026 UTME Results, This Is How to Check It
Education

Just In: JAMB Releases 2026 UTME Results, This Is How to Check It

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who sat for the exercise on Thursday, April 16.

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According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

JAMB has announced the released of the first batch of the 2026 UTME results and how candidates can check it.
JAMB releases 2026 UTME results and how to check it Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ
Source: Twitter

Benjamin further noted that candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence.

The Board treats such misconduct with the utmost gravity. Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means. Any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law. The examination is ongoing, and results will continue to be released as they become available.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBNigerian YouthsPost-UTMENigerian UniversitiesUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
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