The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who sat for the exercise on Thursday, April 16.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

JAMB releases 2026 UTME results and how to check it Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Benjamin further noted that candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence.

The Board treats such misconduct with the utmost gravity. Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means. Any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law. The examination is ongoing, and results will continue to be released as they become available.

Source: Legit.ng