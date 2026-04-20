Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has spoken concerning the activities of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

The man of God decided to appeal to the government to scrap the admission board and also stop the UTME from moving any further

His reason for the statement comes amid the alleged kidnapping of two young JAMB candidates on their way to the exam centre

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer and founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has appealed to the government to scrap JAMB.

The OPM pastor, in a Facebook post shared on Saturday, April 18, 2026, has shared his reason for wishing for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and its UTME to be done away with.

OPM pastor calls for the scrapping of JAMB. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He made his reason known while sharing a post from a Twitter user, @raeofweb3, who narrated how his two young brothers were allegedly kidnapped on their way to their JAMB exam centres.

@raeofweb3 wrote in his post:

"Nigerian has happened to me,

They just kidnapped my two younger brothers on their way to Otukpo to write JAMB.

They are just teenagers.

I have been trying to reach those two boys since yesterday evening. I tried now and a police officer picked the lastborn's call."

A Nigerian man speaks after his siblings were allegedly kidnapped on their way to the JAMB centre. Photo credit: @raeofweb3/X

Source: Twitter

OPM pastor calls for cancellation of JAMB

In reaction, Apostle Chibuzor compared how people in other countries gain admission into the university.

Sharing his concerns, he said:

"I have been saying this for more than 8 years now.

Scrap jamb.

Nigeria is the only country you write jamb to gain admission into university.

OPM Church for more than 16 years have been sending students on scholarship to USA, UK, POLAND, CYPRUS,CANADA, GHANA, COTONOU etc.

In the above developed countries all they needed to give my students admission into university is waec and school fee.

But in Nigeria universities JAMB, WAEC, one exam i can’t remember the name and if you fail any of them you have to wait till next year.

What is our sin?"

X user reacts to JAMB candidates' kidnap

Another X user also commented on the disappearance of the young JAMB candidates who were on their way to their exam centres.

The X user, identified as Alex Onyia, spoke about JAMB ordering its candidates to arrive at their exam centres as early as 6:30 a.m. despite the security risk involved.

He said:

"I raised this concern to JAMB last year and did repeated reminders to them this year but it fell on deaf ears.

How on earth can you ask students to come for an exam from 6:30 a.m. in a country extremely unsafe as Nigeria?

How I wish I can help. I saw it ahead and cried out."

See the Facebook post of Apostle Chibuzor's comment on JAMB below:

Lady cries after checking JAMB result

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady cried profusely after checking her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The lady seemed extremely disappointed in the result, putting the blame on the supposed "village people."

Her sad outburst stirred many reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng