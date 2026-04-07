Fire Service Reacts To Late-Night Inferno at UBA House
- A fire outbreak at UBA House in Lagos occurred on April 6, 2026, causing a significant alarm
- Firefighters quickly responded to the incident, preventing major damage and injuries
- The fire sparked in the inverter room, with officials describing it as a minor scare
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Lagos State - A fire outbreak has razed a section of the 20-storey building of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) House located in Marina, Lagos.
Legit.ng reports the fire incident occurred a few months after a major fire erupted at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.
The UBA fire incident occurred on Monday night, April 6, 2026.
It was gathered that firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene to put out the fire some minutes later.
Multiple videos on social media captured passers-by raising an alarm for a rescue operation.
The fire reportedly started in the inverter room located in the basement of the storey building.
The head of public education of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Shakiru Amodu, said the inferno was quickly curtailed.
As reported by TheCable, Amodu made this known while confirming the fire incident.
“Nothing serious, more like a fire scare as it was curtailed in good time. Just the inverter battery section.”
Legit.ng reports that the 20-storey giant building is located at 57, Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos. The UBA House is about 79.25 m high, making it one of the tallest buildings in the commercial city.
Fire guts Nigeria's head of service building
Recall that Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, ordered a full investigation after a fire outbreak damaged part of the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase II in Abuja.
Personnel of the Federal Fire Service and other emergency agencies swiftly contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the building.
Officials of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) confirmed that workers in the affected area were safely evacuated and no casualties were recorded.
Read more stories on fire outbreaks:
- Multiple Fire Incidents Destroy Properties Worth Millions in Oyo
- Expert Gives Reasons for Rampant Fire Outbreaks Nationwide
- Fire Outbreak in Another Kano Market, Details Emerge
- Fire Razes 4 Flats of Former Northern Governor's House in Abuja
- Lagos Speaks Up as Fire Breaks Out at General Hospital, Video Trends
- GNI fire: Tragedy as Family Announces Burial Arrangements for Three Siblings Burnt to Death
Panic as Fire guts tower on Lagos Island
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that panic erupted as fire broke out at the popular Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island.
In a trending video, some individuals were seen climbing out of the building through a window, in a desperate bid to escape the fire.
Fire incidents are common in Nigeria due to factors like electrical surges, improper fuel storage, and poor building safety.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.