A major fire has erupted at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State

Legit.ng reports that the number of casualties is currently unknown as firefighting operations are ongoing

Fire incidents are common in Nigeria due to factors like electrical surges, improper fuel storage, and poor building safety

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Lagos Island, Lagos State - Emergency responders are currently battling a fire outbreak at a plaza known as the Great Nigeria Insurance House, located on Martins Street in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The building, which serves as a warehouse for clothing materials, was said to have been engulfed by fire at about 5 p.m on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Fire engulfs Great Nigeria Insurance House on Lagos Island. Photo credit: @OAlmarkazy

Source: Twitter

Fire guts Lagos Island plaza

According to The Punch, the permanent secretary (PS) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the fire started from one of the offices located on the fourth floor.

Vanguard also noted the unfortunate occurrence.

In a situation report, Oke-Osanyintolu stated that the fire, whose cause is yet unknown, started on the fourth floor of the plaza before spreading to other floors. He noted that the number of casualties could not be ascertained at the moment, as rescue operations were still ongoing.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated:

“Upon arrival of the Shark Response Team at the scene, a 22-storey building (Great Nigeria Insurance House) was found to have been engulfed by fire.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by the Shark Response Team revealed that the fire started from one of the apartments on the fourth floor and quickly gained momentum, spreading to other parts of the floor and escalating upwards to the sixth floor within the 22-storey building.

“Currently, the number of casualties cannot be ascertained, as firefighting operations are still ongoing.”

Lagos fire gives updates on tower blaze

In the same vein, the controller-general of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said in a statement on Wednesday, December 24, that no casualties had been recorded.

Adeseye stated:

“The fire is currently affecting up to the fifth floor of a 25-storey building. It originated on the fifth floor and has spread downwards from that level.

“The affected building is primarily used for warehouse storage and the sale of clothing materials, with corporate offices and a few shops also located within the premises. There has been no record of casualties as firefighting continues."

The video and photos of the incident can be viewed below:

Fire guts Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martin’s Street, Lagos Island. Photo credit: @Fedfireng

Source: Twitter

Nigeria loses 100 lives to fires

Legit.ng recalls that earlier in 2025, the Federal Fire Service revealed that Nigeria lost 100 lives and properties worth N67.1 billion to fire outbreaks in 2024.

According to the service, 30,890 lives and properties worth N1.94 trillion were saved from destruction during various fire outbreaks across the country in 2024.

According to Abdulganiyu Jaji, the controller general of the Federal Fire Service, many of the incidents were caused by negligence and non-compliance with safety regulations.

Jaji advised Nigerians, especially operators of fuel stations, gas refilling plants, and users of gas cylinders, to adhere strictly to safety protocols to prevent avoidable disasters.

Read more Lagos news:

Building collapses in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that eight male construction workers who were trapped in the rubble of a collapsed Lagos building were eventually rescued.

The four-storey structure, which was under construction, gave way in the night.

Source: Legit.ng