The family of Omatu has been thrown into mourning after losing three of their sons in a tragic fire outbreak at the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Lagos Island

The Omatu brothers reportedly died after being trapped in the collapsed building, estimated to be about seven floors high

A sister of the deceased, Mimi Nonyerem, shared details of the burial arrangement for the three siblings in Anambra State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Tragedy struck the Omatu family as three of their sons lost their lives in the inferno that gutted the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Lagos Island, Lagos State

The three Omatu brothers, identified as Steve, 40; Casmir, 39; and Collins, 37, will be buried on January 14.

Three Omatu brothers to be buried on January 14 in Anambra State. Photo credit: Mimi Nonyerem

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the fire started on the fourth floor before engulfing the remaining floors and adjoining structures.

A detached section of the plaza collapsed during the inferno, trapping some traders and market assistants.

The Omatu brothers were reportedly trapped in the building and are believed to have died in the fire.

A sister of the deceased, Mimi Nonyerem, announced the burial arrangement for her late siblings.

In a post shared via her Facebook page, she said a service of songs would be held on January 7, while the burial would take place on January 14.

“The burial date for our brothers has been scheduled for January 14, 2026. I humbly request your prayers for divine protection over my family. If you are in Ihiala, Anambra State, your presence would be greatly appreciated.”

The service of songs will be held in Lagos State, while the burial ceremony will take place in Anambra State.

GNI building fire: Death toll rises as recovery continues

Recall that the Lagos State Government confirmed the recovery of another body from the GNI building fire site on Lagos Island, eight days after the outbreak.

Emergency responders had rescued several injured victims, with eight males taken to the hospital while others received first aid and were discharged at the scene.

Authorities had said recovery operations were ongoing as investigations continued into the cause of the December 24 fire.

Fire outbreak hits the Great Nigeria Tower in Lagos.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a major fire erupted at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Legit.ng reports that the number of casualties is currently unknown as firefighting operations are ongoing.

Fire incidents are common in Nigeria due to factors like electrical surges, improper fuel storage, and poor building safety.

Source: Legit.ng