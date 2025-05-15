There was a tragedy when a fire broke out at the General Hospital in the Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos State on Thursday, May 15. Some parts of the three-storey building facility were said to have been engulfed in the fire and causing tension among the hospital visitors and residents.

From the trending videos on social media, thick smoke was seen billowing from the hospital facility, while onlookers were seen calling for urgent assistance.

According to The Nation, one Modinat Melemuku on social media shared videos of the scene and appealed for immediate help. She wrote: “Happening now at General Hospital, Ifako-Ijaiye, College Road. Please repost. Help is needed.”

There was the fear that nursing mothers and their babies could have been trapped inside the affected building. However, as of the time of writing this report, no casualties had been confirmed.

Speaking on the incident, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services in a statement said it has quenched the "minor fire" incident at the nursing room, second floor of a building at the General Hospital.

According to the statement, which was signed by the agency's director, Margaret Adeseye, explained that the fire was contained to the room where it started and significant damages were prevented.

The statement further added that the hospital has continued with its normal operation and that medical services are now being delivered to the people. It further added that an investigation has been launched to reveal the cause of the fire.

The statement reads:

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully doused a minor fire incident that occurred in a nursing room on the second floor of the main three-storey building at Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital, located on Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.

"The fire, which was reported at approximately 15:20 hours, was quickly brought under control, preventing significant damage to the busy healthcare facility. The incident was contained to the room where it originated.

"Normal operations have resumed, and medical services to the public continue uninterrupted. No casualties were recorded. An investigation into the cause of the fire has commenced."

