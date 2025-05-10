Just In: Multiple Fire Incidents Destroy Properties Worth Millions in Oyo

Oyo State Fire Services Agency were preoccupied with combating fire outbreaks in different locations of the state.

From Ibadan to Ogbomoso, the agency has no respite from Thursday, May 8, through Saturday, May 10, 2025

The general manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Akinyemi Akinyinka, stated that although properties were lost, firefighters were able to swiftly contain and extinguish the blazes upon arrival at the scenes

Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Oyo state - Properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed in multiple fire incidents in Oyo state.

Two of the fire incidents occurred in Ibadan, the state capital and consumed properties, including goods and other wares.

Fire outbreak in Yemetu

According to the general manager of the Oyo State Services Agency, Akinyemi Akinyinka, more damage could have been done in the early hours of Saturday, May 10, but for the intervention of the agency.

His words:

"The incident was reported at exactly 2:09am on Saturday, May 10, 2025, via a phone call from Mr. S.O. Soyombo, alerting the agency to a fire outbreak at a row of shops in the Yemetu area of Ibadan.

"Fire personnel, led by ACFS Adedeji, were promptly deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered that the blaze had engulfed several locked-up shops. The team acted swiftly and successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby shops."

AKinyinka said that although no casualty was recorded, six of the 24 locked-up shops were destroyed.

He added:

"The fire was caused by an unattended deep freezer that overheated overnight, igniting and setting the premises ablaze."

The Fire Service advised members of the public to "handle any source of ignition with care," adding that any electrical appliance not in use should be switched off and unplugged for safety.

Millions more lost at Decart Area Ring Road, Ibadan

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, earlier on Friday, May 9, attended to a fire incident at 3, Bolarinwa Street, Decart Area, Ring Road, Ibadan, where properties worth millions were destroyed.

"As soon as the address was received, a team of firefighters led by ACFS Adekola was swiftly deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found that a three-bedroom flat on the upper floor of a single-storey residential building was on fire. The crew promptly took action and successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the property and nearby buildings," the agency's general manager said.

He disclosed that the incident was also caused by a power surge, revealing further that no life was lost.

Ogbomoso lone bus fire incident restrained

Similarly, in the early hours of Saturday, May 10, 2025, an 18-seater Toyota Hiace with registration number ABC553XD (Lagos) caught fire

The vehicle was parked at an undisclosed hotel, Omowumi Hotel Sawmill, Adeleke Area, Ogbomoso.

"On Saturday, 10th May, 2025, an emergency call was received through telephoning and Mr Kunle Aderibigbe that there was a fire outbreak at the above-stated address".

"The fire personnel led by ACFS Dario quickly responded to the incident, and on arrival, it was a Toyota Hiace with an eighteen (18) seater-bus registered no ABC553XD (LAGOS) packed inside the hotel and caught fire," Akinyinka said.

He stated that the fire was swiftly extinguished before it could escalate further.

Fire guts Cross River market

In another report, the Ogoja local government central market, Ishibori, was recently gutted by fire. The market was destroyed by fire less than two days after the state's high court went up in flames.

The incident's cause could not be immediately ascertained, but it was learnt that the fire started around 8 pm, affecting business structures.

The inferno devastated the popular commerce centre, destroying food commodities and property worth millions of naira.

Source: Legit.ng