Breaking: Head of Service Building is on Fire, Video Emerges
A fire outbreak on Monday morning, March 9, destroyed part of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in Abuja.
Legit.ng reports that the incident, which affected a section of the building, caused panic among workers and visitors within the premises as smoke was seen billowing from the affected area.
Although officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the blaze, early indications suggest it may have been triggered by a power surge within the facility.
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944