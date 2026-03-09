Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Breaking: Head of Service Building is on Fire, Video Emerges
Nigeria

Breaking: Head of Service Building is on Fire, Video Emerges

by  Ezra Ukanwa
1 min read

A fire outbreak on Monday morning, March 9, destroyed part of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the incident, which affected a section of the building, caused panic among workers and visitors within the premises as smoke was seen billowing from the affected area.

Source: Twitter

Although officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the blaze, early indications suggest it may have been triggered by a power surge within the facility.

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng

