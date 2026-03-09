A fire outbreak on Monday morning, March 9, destroyed part of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the incident, which affected a section of the building, caused panic among workers and visitors within the premises as smoke was seen billowing from the affected area.

Breaking: Head of Service Building is on Fire, Video Emerges

Source: Twitter

Although officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the blaze, early indications suggest it may have been triggered by a power surge within the facility.

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng