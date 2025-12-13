Breaking: Fire Razes 4 Flats of Ex-Northern Governor in Abuja
- Fire gutted four out of five blocks of three-bedroom flats in Asokoro Abuja
- Affected property was linked to former Zamfara State governor Senator Ahmed Yerima
- The Nigerian police confirmed that no lives were lost as emergency agencies responded promptly
FCT, Abuja - A fire outbreak on Saturday gutted four out of five blocks of three-bedroom flats at No. 13 Nelson Mandela Street, Asokoro, Abuja, causing extensive property damage.
The fire was reportedly first noticed on the solar panels mounted on the roof of one of the buildings before spreading rapidly to adjoining flats.
Property linked to former Zamfara governor
In a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs of the Federal Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Ms Nkechi Isa, the affected property was said to belong to a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Yerima.
Quoting the Head of the FEMD Search and Rescue Team, Mr Monday Addie, the statement confirmed that although the fire caused serious damage, no lives were lost in the incident.
No casualties recorded
According to the Head of FEMD Search and Rescue Team, Mr Monday Addie, the incident was reported at about 1pm. No life was lost to the incident.
However, the four affected flats were totally burned,” the statement said.
Mr Addie added that the inferno completely destroyed household items, including furniture, clothing, food items and other personal belongings within the affected flats.
Emergency agencies respond promptly
The FEMD said personnel from several emergency agencies responded swiftly to the incident to prevent further damage.
“Personnel of FEMD, the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency and the FCT Police Command attended to the incident,” the statement added.
Cause of fire under investigation
As of press time, the exact cause of the fire had not been officially determined, although preliminary observations indicated that it originated from the rooftop solar installations.
Authorities said further investigations would be conducted to establish the cause of the outbreak and assess the full extent of the damage.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944