Fire outbreak at Fatima Simra Market destroys 50 shops, impacting small-scale businesses

VP Kashim Shettima announces N5 billion relief for recent fire victims in Kano

Concerns rise over slow emergency response and fairness in disaster aid distribution

There was a fire outbreak in another Kano market, the Fatima Simra Multi-Purpose Market in the Dakata area of the state, and no less than 50 shops have been reportedly destroyed.

This was confirmed by Dauda Haruna Chula, the chairman of the market's fire committee, stating that the incident happened at about 5:40 am on Friday, February 20.

How another fire outbreak affected Kano market

According to Chula, the affected shops are mostly small-scale businesses that are into oil production and recycling of nylon and plastics. He added that as of 5:40 am the fire was still raging.

He added that preliminary investigation indicated that about 50 shops have been razed, and as of 5:40 am, they were still expecting the Kano State Fire Service personnel.

Chula explained that the traders have made efforts to reach out to the fire service and other relevant agencies and that the awareness of the incident has been confirmed by the authority.

As of the time of writing this report, the possible casualties and the extent of the damage, while the traders expressed concerns over the slow in the emergency services.

Fire outbreak hits Singer market in Kano

The incident happened barely a week that over 1000 traders were affected by a fire incident at the Singer Market in the state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the scene of the Singer market fire incident, which was the second time in a role. He announced the donation of N5 billion, and governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), donated N3 billion to the affected victims.

However, Shettima's visit and announcement generated reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Veegil Economics welcomed the relief package:

"While this represents a devastating loss for the traders, the relief package is a welcome and timely step toward recovery. We strongly urge full transparency and accountability in the distribution process to ensure it genuinely reaches those affected."

Alde commended the move:

"Wow! This covers the reported worth of goods destroyed in the inferno."

Good Governance Africa questioned the donation:

"How much was donated to the victims of the recent fire inferno in Lagos Island? People lost their lives, people lost goods worth billions. Are the traders and marketers in Kano more Nigerian than those in Lagos and other places?"

Nze reacted:

"This is the part I recoil to hear.."praying to almighty God to prevent future occurrences...". Are they just daft or are all of you daft?"

