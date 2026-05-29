Sowore emphasises technology and drones as essential tools for Nigeria's security strategy

He critiques poor coordination in the security sector, calling for strategic military leadership

Sowore links insecurity to poverty, advocating for economic opportunities and education investments

Human rights activist and presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has revealed the unconventional approach he would adopt in tackling insecurity if elected Nigeria’s president in 2027, declaring that technology and drones would play a central role in his defence strategy.

Sowore stated that Nigeria’s security challenges require modern solutions driven by intelligence gathering, advanced equipment and competent leadership focused on combating terrorism and banditry.

Sowore Announces Who Will Be His Minister of Defence If He Becomes President in 2027

Source: Twitter

Sowore proposes technology-driven defence strategy

Speaking during a discussion on insecurity and governance, Sowore criticised what he described as poor coordination within Nigeria’s security architecture, insisting that the country needs strategic military leadership rather than politically distracted officers.

According to him, bandits and terrorists must be pursued aggressively through coordinated operations backed by modern surveillance systems and technology.

“We have to have equipment, we have to use technology, we have to have honest leaders and supervisors and officers who are not staying Abuja, fighting over land, but actually fighting wars,” he said.

Sowore: ‘My defence minister will be a drone’

In one of the most striking moments of his remarks, Sowore suggested that drones and artificial intelligence could effectively serve the role traditionally occupied by a defence minister.

He argued that technology-driven security operations would improve intelligence gathering and response time against criminal networks across the country.

“I have said it, and I repeat it here again to the ultimate surprise of everybody that if I become Nigeria’s president tomorrow, my minister of defence will be a drone. That’s how much I believe in technology, " Sowore said.

Call for modern warfare and intelligence operations

The activist further proposed the establishment of a central control system capable of tracking security threats in real time and coordinating swift responses against terrorists and criminal groups.

He maintained that Nigeria’s armed forces should focus on strategic warfare and internal security rather than political assignments or harassment of citizens online.

“We’re going to have a control centre where people sit down and just track terrorists and liquidate them,” Sowore added.

Sowore links insecurity to unemployment and poverty

Beyond military action, Sowore stressed that long-term security solutions must also address poverty, unemployment and poor access to education.

According to him, creating economic opportunities for young Nigerians would reduce the conditions that fuel insecurity and violent crimes.

He noted that government must invest in education, job creation and social development to achieve lasting peace and stability.

Sowore announces N500,000 minimum wage if he becomes president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that on May 28, former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore took to X to make a bold statement about Nigeria’s wage structure.

He argued that Nigerian workers deserve a minimum wage of ₦500,000, stressing that this amount is not excessive given the rising cost of living.

Source: Legit.ng