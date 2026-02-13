Managing Director of Zobis Cable Nigeria Ltd, Mr Alozie Louis Thaddeus, have raised concerns over recent fire outbreaks in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Managing Director of Zobis Cable Nigeria Ltd, Mr Alozie Louis Thaddeus has said more than 70 per cent of fire outbreaks in Nigeria are linked to the use of substandard and adulterated electrical cables.

Thaddeus said this to Legit.ng on Thursday, February shortly after a visit by the management of Zobis Group of Companies to the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr. S. A. Olumode, in Abuja.

Both parties had explored collaborative measures to curb the growing incidence of fire disasters across the country.

Rising concern over nationwide fire disasters

Thaddeus raised alarm over increasing concern over the frequency of fire outbreaks and the associated loss of lives, property and critical infrastructure nationwide.

Thaddeus noted that that faulty electrical materials, poor-quality cables, unprofessional installation practices and weak maintenance culture remain the leading causes of fires in residential buildings, offices and industrial facilities.

Call for coordinated action on electrical safety

Furthermore, Thaddeus stressed the need for a collective response involving regulators, safety agencies, manufacturers and consumers.

He warned that the widespread circulation of counterfeit electrical products continues to undermine safety standards and expose Nigerians to preventable risks.

“The proliferation of substandard electrical materials is a major threat to lives and property. Tackling this challenge requires coordinated action from all stakeholders,” he said.

Partnership proposed to boost public awareness

Alozie said Zobis was willing to partner with the Federal Fire Service to drive advocacy campaigns across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, focusing on consumer education and the use of certified electrical products.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting policies aimed at eliminating inferior electrical materials from the market and improving overall infrastructure safety.

Fire service backs prevention-first approach

Responding, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr. Olumode, described the initiative as timely, noting that electrical faults remain one of the most common causes of fire incidents handled by the Service.

He said many of the fires recorded nationwide could have been avoided through the use of certified electrical materials and adherence to proper installation standards.

“Prevention remains the most effective approach to fire safety, and collaboration with credible manufacturers is key to reducing these incidents,” Olumode said.

Stakeholders agree on sustained engagement

Both organisations agreed to deepen stakeholder engagement through public sensitisation programmes, training for electrical artisans and community awareness campaigns on safe installation practices.

Meanwhile, Zobis Group has continued to earn recognition for its role in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. Recently, the Chairman of Zobis Electrical Wires and Cables, Chief John Ezeobi, was honoured with the 2025 Sun Industrialist of the Year Award for his contributions to local manufacturing and job creation.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria also conferred on him the Pillar of Industrial Enterprise and National Impact Award for promoting local sourcing and strengthening domestic production capacity.

In addition, the House of Representatives Committee on Local Content previously commended the company for complying with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act and deploying advanced production technologies.

