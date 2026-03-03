Six Muslim worshippers were kidnapped during Taraweeh prayers in a mosque in Kaduna State

Kaduna State - Armed bandits have kidnapped six Muslim worshippers observing Taraweeh prayers inside a mosque in the Azara community in Kaduna State.

The gunmen whisked away six adults—four men and two women after shooting sporadically into the air in the Kachia local government area of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident of Azara, Tanimu Ibrahim, said the kidnapping incident occurred on Thursday, February 28, 2026, when the bandits invaded the community.

Ibrahim added that the terrorists also abducted two additional persons in another house while fleeing the community.

However, those two victims managed to escape as they were being led into the bush.

“Two other victims were abducted, but as God would have it, they narrowly escaped on their way into the forest.”

A community leader identified the kidnapped victims as Saifullahi Harisu, Yakubu Yunusa, Abba Minkailu, Yusha’u Sadiku, Maryam Abdullahi, and Aisha Yakubu.

He disclosed that the kidnappers established contact on Friday morning, February 27, 2026, demanding a N30 million ransom for the victims’ release.

“Contact was established around 11 am on Friday when the bandits’ leader called and demanded N30 million, and he immediately switched off the phone.”

The state police spokesperson, ASP Hassan Mansur, had yet to comment on the bandits' attack at the time of filing this report.

Terrorists kill four worshippers in deadly attack

Recall that suspected Lakurawa terrorists killed four worshippers during prayer in a mosque in Kebbi State.

The deadly attack is seen as retaliation for a foiled military ambush earlier in the week.

Authorities promise intensified operations to track down the assailants and restore calm.

Source: Legit.ng