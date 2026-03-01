Former Ebonyi Deputy Governor's father, Francis Igwe, was kidnapped while driving to church on March 1, 2026

Gunmen on motorcycles forced Igwe out of his vehicle in the Ndufu-Alike community

Local authorities and police are working together to locate and rescue the kidnapped man

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State - Francis Igwe, father of former Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Dr. Kelechi Igwe, has been kidnapped in his Ndufu-Alike community.

Gunmen abducted the former deputy governor’s father was driving to church on Sunday morning, March 1, 2026.

As reported by Vanguard, the gunmen on a motorcycle intercepted Igbwe’s father's vehicle, forced him out, and took him away to an undisclosed location.

The Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Sunday Nwankwo, said local authorities are collaborating with security agencies to gather information and facilitate his rescue.

The State Police spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, said policemen are on the ground tracking the kidnappers.

Ukandu said the action is to ensure the safe recovery of the elderly man.

“Yes, we are aware of the kidnapping incident this morning. Our men have been deployed to the area to ensure he’s rescued unhurt.”

Source: Legit.ng