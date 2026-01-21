Over 177 worshippers were kidnapped in Kaduna State during a church attack on January 18, 2026

Nine worshippers managed to escape, leaving 163 still unaccounted for after the incident

Police deploy resources for coordinated operations to rescue victims in Kajuru and the surrounding areas

Kaduna state - No fewer than 177 people were kidnapped by armed bandits from two churches in Kaduna State.

Legit.ng reports that over 160 worshippers were kidnapped during an armed attack on two churches on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Kaduna state

The CAN chairman in the north said nine worshippers escaped, leaving 163 still missing from the bandits' attack.

As reported by Vanguard, the full list of the abducted worpshippers have emerged three days after the attacks.

This development comes after the Nigeria Police Force finally admitted that the kidnapping incident occurred at Kurmin Wali, a remote community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of critical operational and intelligence assets to Kajuru and surrounding communities for the rescue of the kidnapped worshippers.

Subsequent verification from operational units and intelligence sources has confirmed that the incident did occur. The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, activated coordinated security operations, working closely with other security agencies, with a clear focus on locating and safely rescuing the victims and restoring calm to the area.

Reactions to 177 kidnapped worshippers from Kaduna churches

Let's stop deceiving ourselves further. At this point, Nigeria is on autopilot. Because even if the opposition that is doing all these, they have won because we can't continue to live like this!

And tomorrow someone will say nothing like this happens na we dey ourselves

Kaduna churches kidnap: Police, CAN disagree

Recall that the Kaduna Police dismissed the claims that over 160 worshippers were kidnapped from two churches as false.

The local council chairman challenged the reports, citing alack of evidence for the alleged bandit attack.

Dauda Madaki said the rumours are being sponsored by people who are not happy with the relative peace in the community.

Bandits attack ECWA Church during service, kidnap worshipers

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits attacked an ECWA church in Àaaaz-Kiri during Sunday service, killing at least one worshipper and abducting several others.

Gunmen carried out coordinated raids on Illai, Okeagi, and Jamroro communities, killing three persons and kidnapping residents in early morning attacks.

Senator Sunday Karimi condemned the violence and called for urgent federal and state intervention as communities fled their homes in fear.

