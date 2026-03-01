A Nigerian female footballer has reportedly been kidnapped, with abductors demanding ₦20 million for her release

The incident adds to rising insecurity concerns, with new data showing thousands of abductions nationwide

Football fans in Nigeria have taken to social media, urging urgent government intervention

Tension has gripped the Nigerian football community following reports that a female footballer has been abducted along a major highway.

Ihotu John Rebecca, an NWFL Premiership player for Pacesetter Queens FC, was reportedly kidnapped on the Benin Expressway.

Her abductors are said to be demanding ₦20 million before she can be released.

The shocking development has raised fresh fears over the safety of athletes who often travel long distances by road to honour league and training commitments.

Rebecca’s case has drawn widespread attention because of her status as an active player in the NWFL Premiership, Nigeria’s top women’s football division.

An urgent plea has now been made to the Nigerian government and federal authorities to intervene swiftly and ensure her safe return.

For many supporters of women’s football, the incident represents a grim reminder that players face risks far beyond the pitch.

Rising kidnapping figures fuel public anxiety

Rebecca’s reported abduction comes amid worrying national statistics on insecurity.

According to a recent report by SBM Intelligence published by OCCRP, 7,568 people were abducted across Nigeria over the past year, with kidnappers demanding the equivalent of more than US$6 million in ransom.

The National Bureau of Statistics has also painted a bleak picture, estimating the incidence of kidnapping in the country at 2,235,954 between May 2023 and April 2024, Business Day reports.

Analysts have blamed unemployment and corruption as key drivers behind the dramatic spike in such crimes.

For the sporting community, these figures highlight how footballers are not insulated from the wider social problems affecting the country.

Players, especially those in domestic leagues who rely heavily on road travel, are increasingly vulnerable to the same dangers faced by ordinary citizens.

Nigerians react and demand action

News of Rebecca’s reported kidnapping has sparked emotional reactions across social media platforms, with fans and public figures expressing outrage and concern.

Home of Ballers posted:

"A Nigerian female footballer has been KIDNAPPED. Ihotu John Rebecca, NWFL Premiership player for Pacesetter Queens FC, was abducted on the Benin Expressway. Her abductors are demanding ₦20 million ransom. She needs our help. NOW."

Nigeria Beach soccer legend Abu Azeez reacted:

"This is sad."

Mayor of Orlu reacted:

"The kidnapping is getting too much; what’s really happening self."

These reactions underline the growing frustration among Nigerians over the persistence of kidnapping and the perceived lack of deterrence.

Many are now calling for stronger security measures, particularly along highways known for frequent attacks.

As authorities are urged to act quickly, Rebecca’s situation has become symbolic of a broader national crisis.

