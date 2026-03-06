Yomi Fabiyi claimed Mohbad did not die a natural death, alleging that the late singer was killed inside his own house, with people close to him involved

Fabiyi accused former Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun of deliberately frustrating the case and protecting suspects against presidential orders

The actor appealed to the current IGP Tunji Disu to correct his predecessor's mistakes and arrest the remaining four suspects to ensure justice is served

Nigerian actor Yomi Fabiyi has made fresh allegations concerning the death of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Speaking in a lengthy video shared on his Instagram page, Fabiyi insisted that Mohbad’s death was unnatural and claimed that the singer was murdered inside his home.

Yomi Fabiyi alleges Mohbad was murdered in his house, accuses his wife of involvement and former IGP of cover-up in explosive claims.

Source: Instagram

The actor alleged that the incident was witnessed by Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi Cynthia Adebanjo, whom he accused of being directly involved.

Fabiyi explained that his organisation, Break the Silence Foundation, alongside other justice seekers, had pursued the case relentlessly.

He said that new leads prompted a petition to the presidency, which in May 2025 ordered the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja to reopen investigations.

Arrests linked to Mohbad's death case

According to Yomi Fabiyi, the reinvestigation led to the arrest of Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, in November 2025 after she turned herself in.

He added that Mohbad’s friend, Sadiq Ayobami Splendid, and another suspect, Damola Abeeb Idowu, were also arrested.

The actor stated that Omowunmi was being investigated for murder, theft, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and concealment of evidence.

Fabiyi stated that four other suspects were yet to be arrested and charged to court.

Yomi Fabiyi accuses former IGP Kayode Egbetokun

The Nollywood actor accused former Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun of shielding suspects and granting them what he described as “charade bail” against the directive of the presidency.

“Kayode Egbetokun, as usual, he has been working for the syndicate covering them up, used his power to say they should grant them a charade bail, and against the directive of the presidency, he rubbished the office of a president.”

"I have never seen an inspector general of police disrespected the office of a president the way Kayode Egbetokun did in Mohbad's case and the people that he is shielding or working with are no bigger than the president or the country"

Actor Yomi Fabiyi claims fresh investigation into Mohbad's death led to arrests as he accuses former police chief Kayode Egbetokun of obstructing justice.

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi accuses Lagos authorities over Mohbad's case

The actor criticised the Lagos State Police Command, saying they mishandled Mohbad’s case by presenting a nurse who allegedly gave the singer an injection. He argued that the nurse’s account did not add up and described it as a cover-up.

Fabiyi also condemned Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his comments on the matter.

“Even the utterances of the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that ‘Is Mohbad the first person on earth to die?’, it’s too below, it’s too unbefitting of a governor of a state in such a high-profile murder case.”

Fabiyi also accused two Nollywood actresses, including Iyabo Ojo, of shielding people involved in the murder of the late singer.

Call to current IGP Tunji Disu and President Bola Tinubu

Fabiyi appealed to the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the current Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, to correct what he described as anomalies created by the former IGP.

He urged Disu to order the arrest of the remaining suspects regardless of their political connections. He warned that shielding those allegedly responsible could embolden them to target other musicians.

“The only thing I have to say to the president of Nigeria and the current inspector general of police, IGP Tunji Disu, I am suing you to the court of conscience and to tell you that you hold that duty of honesty and diligence in the temple of justice.”

“Justice for Mohbad is sacrosanct and germane. We are asking and appealing to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, go and correct the anomalies of the former Inspector General of Police. Order the arrest of the remaining four suspects.”

Ritual allegations at Mohbad's burial

Yomi Fabiyi further alleged that Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, displayed unnatural practices during the burial, claiming she threw a white cloth and black substance as the casket was lowered, stating that such actions suggested complicity in the singer’s death.

"Look at Mubad's murder, Omowunmi threw white cloth, the binded white cloth and black substance, fet!sh substance, on the day Mohbad was buried. She was throwing it as the moment the casket is being lowered, which is an indication that if you don't have a hand in somebody's death, you won't do that."

He concluded by urging Nigerian youths to continue demanding justice, insisting that silence would only allow those responsible to escape accountability.

“Nigeria youth, stand up and stand up for what is right. God bless you, and justice for one is justice for all.”

Watch the full video of Yomi Fabiyi speaking on Mohbad's case below:

Source: Legit.ng