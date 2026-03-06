Tragedy as 15-Year-Old Boy Kills Aunt After Poison Plot Fails, “After Committing the Offence"
- 15-year-old Gobri Yusuf has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt in Ilorin, Kwara State
- The teenager confessed to murder motivated by resentment after failing to kill the deseased via poisoning attempts
- The Police said household items believed used in the attack have been recovred as investigation continues to unveil more details about the crime
FCT, Abuja - 15-year-old boy, Gobri Yusuf, has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt, identified as Akanbi A, who had adopted and raised him, in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Police operative arrested the teenager following a distress report received concerning the discovery of the deceased in a pool of blood at her residence.
The state Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, said preliminary findings revealed that the teenager allegedly concealed himself behind a door and attacked the victim while she was bathing.
As reported by The Punch, Ojo made this known on Friday, March 6, 2026, during a press briefing at the Force headquarters in Ilorin.
Ojo added that the recovered several items including a frying pan, weighing scale, turning stick and kitchen knives, believed to have been used during the attack as exhibits.
“Findings revealed that the suspect, who was residing with the deceased, allegedly concealed himself behind a door and attacked her while she was bathing using household items.
“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that the act was motivated by resentment and disclosed that previous attempts to poison the deceased had failed.”
The Police CP said the teenager changed his clothes after killing his aunt and left the residence under the pretext of running an errand.
“After committing the offence, he changed his clothes and left the residence under the pretext of running an errand. He later contacted the deceased’s husband, who subsequently discovered her lifeless body.”
He disclosed that the suspect will remain in police custody while the investigation continues.
Man stabs 65-year-old aunt to death
Recall that a tragic incident in Gombe State saw 31-year-old Jonathan James allegedly stab his 65-year-old aunt, Ramatu Musa.
Local authorities responded quickly to a distress call received at 2:15 a.m., but despite their efforts, Musa was pronounced dead
The police apprehended James at the scene and recovered the knife used in the attack, with officials emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice for Musa.
