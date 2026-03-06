15-year-old Gobri Yusuf has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt in Ilorin, Kwara State

The teenager confessed to murder motivated by resentment after failing to kill the deseased via poisoning attempts

The Police said household items believed used in the attack have been recovred as investigation continues to unveil more details about the crime

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - 15-year-old boy, Gobri Yusuf, has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt, identified as Akanbi A, who had adopted and raised him, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Police operative arrested the teenager following a distress report received concerning the discovery of the deceased in a pool of blood at her residence.

Police arrest 15-year-old for killing aunt in Kwara State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, said preliminary findings revealed that the teenager allegedly concealed himself behind a door and attacked the victim while she was bathing.

As reported by The Punch, Ojo made this known on Friday, March 6, 2026, during a press briefing at the Force headquarters in Ilorin.

Ojo added that the recovered several items including a frying pan, weighing scale, turning stick and kitchen knives, believed to have been used during the attack as exhibits.

“Findings revealed that the suspect, who was residing with the deceased, allegedly concealed himself behind a door and attacked her while she was bathing using household items.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that the act was motivated by resentment and disclosed that previous attempts to poison the deceased had failed.”

The Police CP said the teenager changed his clothes after killing his aunt and left the residence under the pretext of running an errand.

“After committing the offence, he changed his clothes and left the residence under the pretext of running an errand. He later contacted the deceased’s husband, who subsequently discovered her lifeless body.”

He disclosed that the suspect will remain in police custody while the investigation continues.

15-Year-Old boy lands in police custody for killing aunt in Kwara State.

Source: Original

Man stabs 65-year-old aunt to death

Recall that a tragic incident in Gombe State saw 31-year-old Jonathan James allegedly stab his 65-year-old aunt, Ramatu Musa.

Local authorities responded quickly to a distress call received at 2:15 a.m., but despite their efforts, Musa was pronounced dead

The police apprehended James at the scene and recovered the knife used in the attack, with officials emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice for Musa.

Read more similar stories:

Man hacks 71-year-old mother with machete

Legit.ng also reported that a man identified as Alexander Peter was arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 71-year-old mother, Mrs. Atiny Peter.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, said the suspect hacked his mother to death with a machete

According to CP Azare, the tragic incident occurred in Ikot Inyang village, located in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng